Blue Bloods Season 13 finale: Meet all returning characters

Blue Bloods Season 13 episode (finale) titled Forgive Us Our Trespasses, is all set to premiere Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The police drama series follows the Reagan family who are historically part of law enforcement and depicts the numerous personal and professional challenges they encounter.

The current season of the show has received positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike, and with the season finale coming up next, fans are expecting a thrilling and action-packed conclusion to the show's storyline. To note, CBS announced in March of this year that it has renewed the show for a 14th season.

However, when it comes to the season finale, Blue Bloods promises to deliver numerous surprises to the fans as multiple characters from the show are set to reprise their role. Here's the official synopsis of the season finale, as per CBS:

"Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie, and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault."

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21 (finale): Jennifer Esposito and others set to make a return to the police drama series

1) Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola

Jennifer Esposito will reprise her role as Jackie Curatola in the season finale of the show. She was Danny's former partner in Season 3 and will reprise her character almost after ten seasons of the show. Her character, now the chief of police, will team up with Danny Reagen and Maria Baez to find a copycat killer emulating a criminal’s murders from a previous case.

Viewers will also be familiar with Esposito from her previous roles in Taxi, Dracula 2000, and The Boys, among many others.

2) Dylan Walsh as Mayor Chase

Dylan Walsh will also be featuring as a guest star in the show's finale and play the role of Mayor Chase. Based on the preview and synopsis of the season finale, fans can expect Walsh's character to engage in a dispute with Frank over the best methods to reduce the city's homeless population.

Dylan Walsh is also known for his roles in numerous television shows and films including The Stepfather, Unforgettable, Secretariat, and Superman & Lois, among many others.

3) Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kevin Kearns

Stacy Keach will also be featuring in a guest role in the season finale of Blue Bloods. He will be playing the role of Archbishop Kevin Kearns. However, not many details are known about his character at this point.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Stacy Keach from his previous projects including the likes of The Bourne Legacy, The Blacklist, American Greed, and Roadgames.

Blue Bloods season finale will also feature short guest appearances from Sami Gayle (who plays the role of Erin’s daughter Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Peter Hermann (who plays Nicky’s father Jack Boyle), and Tony Terraciano (who plays Danny’s son Jack Reagan).

More about Blue Bloods plot and cast

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family who are historically part of law enforcement and depicts the numerous personal and professional challenges they encounter. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank's oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases.''

It continues:

"Daughter Erin, the lone female, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work, and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about.''

The show is host to an incredibly talented cast that includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, and Will Estes, among others. The series is created by writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

Catch the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods on CBS on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes