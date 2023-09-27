Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix: Full cast list

Netflix is gearing up to unveil its latest animated venture, Blue Eye Samurai. This new animated offering, which is set to hit the streaming platform on November 3, 2023, promises a riveting tale that fuses ancient traditions with contemporary themes.

The masterminds behind this project, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, have crafted a story that journeys back 400 years, centered on a mixed-race master of the sword. Blue Eye Samurai boasts an impressive array of voice talents that promise to bring the series to life, and interested viewers might want a closer look at the ensemble.

The star-studded cast for the Blue Eye Samurai comprises notable actors like George Takei and Randall Park

1) Maya Erskine

Maya Erskine, celebrated for her riveting feature in Pen15, has consistently proven her prowess in the world of acting. Her inclusion in Blue Eye Samurai has fans buzzing with excitement, as they eagerly await to experience her versatility in this novel animation project.

2) George Takei

George Takei, a legendary figure who rose to prominence with Star Trek, brings with him a wealth of experience. His distinctive voice and commanding presence guarantee a touch of classic charm to Blue Eye Samurai, reminding us of his time-tested expertise in the entertainment industry.

3) Masi Oka

Masi Oka, an integral part of the famed Heroes series, is all set to lend his voice to the much-awaited Netflix animation. With his proven track record of delivering deep and nuanced performances, Oka's involvement assures fans that the narrative of Blue Eye Samurai will be enriched with depth and layers.

4) Randall Park

With standout roles in both Fresh Off the Boat and Blockbuster, Randall Park has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of viewers. His participation in Blue Eye Samurai guarantees a familiarity and comfort that longtime fans of his work will no doubt appreciate and look forward to.

5) Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the powerhouse performer behind the gripping Man in the High Castle, is a symbol of intense characterization. His association with Blue Eye Samurai signifies a narrative filled with gravitas and profound moments, promising viewers a deep and immersive experience as well.

6) Brenda Song

Brenda Song, cherished for her captivating role in Dollface, is the spark that promises to add vivacity to the series' ensemble. Her infectious energy and dynamic acting style are sure to bring a unique zest to the series, appealing to both new and seasoned audiences alike.

Additionally, the renowned Sir Kenneth Branagh, celebrated for his roles in Murder on the Orient Express and Belfast, is set to lend his voice to the series as well. While exact character details remain under wraps at the moment, the announced cast undeniably holds promise.

Background and development of the upcoming animated series

Blue Eye Samurai had the entertainment industry buzzing when it was first announced in October 2020. The brains behind this project, Green and Noizumi, aren't strangers to blockbuster storytelling. Green's acclaimed contributions include Hollywood heavyweights like Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Green Lantern.

This animated venture will be directed by Jane Wu, who has a diverse portfolio, including notable titles such as Disney's Mulan, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek Beyond. Netflix Animation spearheads the project with a collaborative hand from the French studio Blue Spirt.

When the project was first announced, the creators expressed gratitude towards Netflix for believing in their vision for a deeply personal yet universally relevant animated drama.

Storyline insights from the samurai series

The narrative of the upcoming series revolves around Mizu, an outsider in 1633 Japan, who stands out for his piercing blue eyes. His tale is one of revenge, where his path intersects with the young noblewoman Akemi.

This promising plotline piqued interest when a first-look photo was unveiled on April 21, 2023. The series then garnered attention during its showcase at the Annecy Film Festival in June 2023. During the festival, the creators and supervising directors shared their aspirations for the series, emphasizing its portrayal of a mixed-race master of the sword navigating life undercover in Edo-period Japan.

Erwin Stoff, the executive producer, lauded the animation medium's capability for storytelling. Wu also contributed her insights, emphasizing Blue Eye Samurai's ambition to deliver a grounded animated drama echoing live-action sensibilities.

Blue Eye Samurai seems poised to be a unique blend of history, drama, and high-quality animation. With its talented crew and impressive voice cast, this Netflix original is undoubtedly one to keep an eye out for.