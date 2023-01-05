BMF season 2 cast: Who are the new actors joining Starz' crime drama series?

The second season of Starz' acclaimed crime drama series, BMF, will premiere on Friday, January 6, 2023. The show will continue the story of the notorious Flenory brothers who formed the BMF group back in the 80s in Detroit. Brief description of the show, as per Starz:

''It dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family.''

The first season of the show premiered in September 2021 and received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers, which naturally increased anticipation among fans. The new season also features some new faces joining the cast.

BMF season 2 new cast: Meet Mo’Nique, Yung Miami, and Leslie Jones

1) Mo'Nique as Goldie

Noted comedian and actress Mo'Nique has joined BMF season 2 as Goldie. She is known to be an intelligent and charismatic woman who owns a strip club in Atlanta. She ultimately teams up with the Flenory brothers, helping them with their future ventures. Starz has described her character as:

''A sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future.''

Apart from BMF, Mo'Nique has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed and popular films and shows over the years, including The Parkers, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and Almost Christmas, to name a few.

2) Caresha ''Yung Miami'' Brownlee as Deena Washington

Noted rapper Caresha ''Yung Miami'' Brownlee is set to star in BMF in what is reportedly her first major role in television. She will portray Deanna Washington's character in the highly anticipated season 2. Apart from that, details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps.

Yung Miami is best known for her work with the popular hip-hop duo City Girls, which consists of her and JT. They've released two studio albums, namely Girl Code and City on Lock. Some of their most popular tracks include Broke Boy, Act Up, and many more.

3) Leslie Jones as Tracy Chambers

Popular comedian Leslie Jones has joined the cast of BMF season 2 as Federal Agent Tracy Chambers, who is an extremely efficient and competent officer and will play a key role in the new season. Deadline's description of her character reads:

''Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge. Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.''

Apart from the aforementioned stars, Christine Horn and Kelly Hu will be seen playing key roles in the second installment. Other returning cast members include Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory, Da'Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, and La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor, among many others.

Don't forget to watch BMF season 2 on Starz on Friday, January 6, 2023.

