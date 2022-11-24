Boardmasters 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Boardmasters Festival, scheduled for August 9 to 13 next year, has announced its lineup. Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine will headline the Cornish surf and music festival. The event will take place across two locations in Newquay, including Watergate Bay and Fistral beach. The festival will feature DJs and electronic genre artists, including DJ Ben Nicky, Dimension, and Kings Of The Rollers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the festival said:

"Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine head up the bill for next summer, and are joined by over 30 more incredible artists announced today. Boardmasters 2022 saw a monumental sell-out, and now, demand is at an all-time high with a record tens of thousands of fans signing up for the festival’s pre-sale."

Boardmasters 2023 lineup and tickets

The first wave of artists announced for the Boardmasters 2023 lineup includes the following artists:

The general sale for the Boardmasters festival will begin at 10.00 am on November 25, PT, with ticket prices starting from $179. Attendees will be required to pay a £40 deposit to secure their ticket. They can make the full payment in April next year.

Also available via the festival's website are Surf and Adventure packages that are being sold to fans of all abilities. All attendees can get access to lessons throughout the event from local surf schools and expert instructors.

The Adventure packages will offer a range of experiences, including coasteering, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and bodyboarding. Attendees can also get hold of single-day and weekend Camping passes via the festival's website.

More about the headliners

English singer and songwriter John Gallagher was the frontman and part-time songwriter of the rock band Oasis from 1991 to 2009. He later fronted the rock band Beady Eye from 2009 to 2014 before starting a solo career in 2017. Gallagher recently performed at two gigs at Knebworth Park, which was made into a film called Knebworth 22.

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote,

“Anyone who got a problem with me singing oasis tunes ain’t real oasis fans there just massive C***Z."

In a separate tweet, he wrote:

“Oasis till I die.”

Grammy-winning band Florence and the Machine recently announced a tour supporting their new album Dance Fever. The album was released earlier this year via Polydor Records and boasted fourteen tracks. Singles King, My Love, and Free were singles from the record.

The band's lineup includes vocalist Florence Welch, keyboardist Isabella Summers, guitarist Rob Ackroyd, harpist Tom Monger, and a collaboration of other musicians.

The band has won and been nominated for several accolades throughout their career, including the Critics' Choice award at the 2009 Brit Awards and the Brit Award for Best British Album in 2010. Florence and The Machine were nominated six times for Grammy Awards for their album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

