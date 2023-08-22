Bob Dylan Fall 2023 North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Bob Dylan has announced a new tour, titled Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 1 to October 30, 2023. The tour is the most recent installment of the singer's expansive global tour, which is in support of his thirty-ninth studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Chicago, Toronto and Montreal, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from August 25, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced between $50 and $132 plus processing fees depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website ( https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/).

Bob Dylan continues his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour with US leg

Bob Dylan released his thirty-ninth studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, on June 19, 2020. The album was a major chart-topper and has a silver sales certification in the UK.

The singer embarked on the tour to support the album in the following year, starting with a show at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since then, the tour has run for six legs, with the newly announced tour being the seventh leg of the wider world tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways tour is given below:

October 1, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 4, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

October 6, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 11, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

October 12, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Riverside Theater

October 16, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre

October 20, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 21, 2023 – Akron, Ohio at Akron Civic Theatre

October 23, 2023 – Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre

October 24, 2023 – Rochester, New York at Auditorium Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

October 27, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

October 29, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at lace des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 30, 2023 – Schenectady, New York at Proctors Theatre

The newly announced tour will be the latest edition of Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour, the series of continuous tours running from June 7, 1988. The tour has seen more than two thousand five hundred shows across over eight hundred cities worldwide.

The estimated distance traveled by the singer during the course of the twenty-five and ongoing, years spanning tour is estimated to be greater than the distance of two complete roundtrips from Earth to the Moon at one million miles.

More about Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan ascended to prominence as a counter-cultural figure in the early 1960s with the release of a series of political anthems from the Greenwich Village folk scene in New York City.

Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, received the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature before any other songwriter. He was praised by the Swedish Academy for "creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

His compositions have been covered by artists as diverse as The Byrds, Jimi Hendrix, and Adele, all of whom have achieved commercial and critical success with their renditions.