Bob Dylan North American tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & more

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has again treated his fans with additional tour dates for the fall leg of his acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Following the initial unveiling of 17 dates last month, Dylan has revealed more stops, including Springfield, Massachusetts, Port Chester, New York, and Waterbury, Connecticut.

The anticipation for these newly announced dates has been building since Dylan's previous announcement, and fans across the country are eager to catch the living legend in action once more. Fans are already marking their calendars, but it remains to be seen whether Dylan will surprise us with even more tour dates in the future.

General sale tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale September 15 via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow his social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Bob Dylan's North American tour leg will begin in Kansas City and end in Newark

Bob Dylan will kick off the tour with his Kansas City concert, scheduled for October 1, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his tour with a final show in Newark on November 21, 2023.

Here are the previously announced dates and venues for Bob Dylan's tour:

October 1, 2023 - Kansas City, MO, with The Midland Theatre

October 2, 2023 - Kansas City, MO, with The Midland Theatre

October 4, 2023 - St. Louis, MO, with Stifel Theatre

October 6, 2023 - Chicago, IL, with Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL, with Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL, with Cadillac Palace Theatre

October 11, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI, with The Riverside Theater

October 12, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI, with The Riverside Theater

October 16, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN, with Murat Theatre

October 20, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH, with The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 21, 2023 - Akron, OH, with Akron Civic Theatre

October 23, 2023 - Erie, PA, with Warner Theatre

October 24, 2023 - Rochester, NY, with Auditorium Theatre

October 26, 2023 - Toronto, ON, with Massey Hall

October 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON, with Massey Hall

October 29, 2023 - Montreal, QB, with Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 30, 2023 - Schenectady, NY, with Proctors Theatre

Latest additions:

November 1, 2023 - Springfield, MA, with Symphony Hall

November 7, 2023 - Port Chester, NY, with The Capitol Theatre

November 8, 2023 - Port Chester, NY, with The Capitol Theatre

November 11, 2023 - Waterbury, CT, with Palace Theater

November 14, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

November 15, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

November 19, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

November 20, 2023 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

November 21, 2023 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Bob Dylan's tour is named after his last recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which marks his return to original songwriting after an eight-year gap, during which he released three albums featuring traditional pop standards. In the United States, the album sold 51,000 copies.

Nielsen Music and Billboard accounted for the various ways fans consumed music and deemed the album to have achieved 53,000 sales when factoring in its three million streams.

Critics have lauded Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways album as one of his finest and most captivating works in recent years. Notably, the 17-minute closing track, Murder Most Foul, is a poetic reflection on American history following President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination. Remarkably, it references at least 74 other songs, adding depth and complexity to its narrative.