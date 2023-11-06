Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 is slated to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023, on Fox. Titled Escape from Which Island?, the sixth episode is directed by Rich Rinaldi who has been part of the production team since the premiere season of the show. In the upcoming episode, the Belcher family will likely have a business order, an opportunity they will use to teach etiquette to the children.

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 will continue to showcase the struggles of a family with growing children in its signature comical presentation. Created by Loren Bouchard, the American animated show started airing in 2011 on Fox. The storyline follows the escapades of the Belcher family consisting of the married couple, Bob and Linda and their three children Tina, Gene, and Louise. The family runs their burger restaurant.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 5.

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6: Everything we know so far

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 release date and time

Scheduled to drop on November 12, 2023, Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 will air simultaneously in all the time zones where Fox is available. The date and the timing for airing as per regions are mentioned for some of the zones below.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 12, 2023 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, November 13, 2023 1 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 13, 2023 3 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 13, 2023 6.30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 13, 2023 11.30 am Philippine Time Monday, November 13, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6?

Bob’s Burgers is aired on Fox on Sundays at Prime Time, after The Simpsons and Krapopolis. It is followed by another animated series, Family Guy. Each episode of Bob’s Burgers is a half-hour show.

Viewers who miss Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 on Fox can stream it the next day on the official streaming partner, Hulu. The last five episodes of this season and the previous seasons are also available for streaming on Hulu.

A short recap of Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 5

The fifth episode was humorously titled Bully-ieve It or Not alluding to the famous show, Ripley’s Believe It or Not. This was the 235th episode of the long-running animated sitcom. The official synopsis reads:

The Belcher kids learn a secret about Zeke’s past; Bob rekindles his feud with Jimmy Pesto.

The plot follows the kids in the school, and Bob and Linda in their restaurant. Bob got a new idea for his burgers which he shared with Jimmy Pesto, the pizzeria owner across the street. Jimmy, sleek-talked Bob into letting out his new idea and proceeded to implement it in his eatery.

When Bob realized that Jimmy had stolen his idea and was having a big queue of customers at his pizzeria, he felt angry. However, when a journalist showed up in Jimmy’s eatery, Bob could not contain himself and went to Jimmy’s in person. While he wanted to defame Jimmy and tell the journalist that Jimmy had stolen his idea, he had a change of heart.

Remembering how Linda and others had asked him to stop being jealous and vengeful, and encouraged him to have more innovative ideas, Bob forgave Jimmy. He came back to his restaurant confident that he would have a better idea the next day.

On the other hand, the kids found out that “pee streak Zeke” did not earn the name because he peed, but because he was a bully and choked others into peeing. He had bullied Will when they were young but wanted to apologize now. Encouraged by the Belcher kids, Zeke apologized to Will.

When Will refused to accept it, Zeke accepted the challenge to lick the booger wall to show actual contrite. However, when he proceeded to do so, the kids stopped him. But, Zeke went ahead and licked the wall. He, then, wanted to rub his booger-covered tongue on others. While the others considered his actions as bullying, he claimed it was “horse-playing”.

What will be Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 about?

Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 is titled Escape from Which Island? As the title suggests, the Belcher family seems poised to take a trip to an island.

Per the synopsis, Bob will get a new business order from Mr Fischoeder for his glamping trip. Bob is enlisted to be the host’s chef and travel to a secret island that belongs to the exclusive club. On the other hand, Linda will be busy with her mom-duties. She will try to give the kids a hands-on crash course on high-class etiquette practiced at cocktail parties.

Catch Bob’s Burgers season 14 episode 6 on Fox on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, or stream it on Hulu the next day, Monday onwards.