Bob's Red Mill launches new Overnight Protein Oats: Flavors and item details explored

Bob's Red Mill, an American brand of whole-grain foods, has unveiled two new additions to their Protein Oats line-up. Introducing Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond Overnight Protein Oats varieties, the brand is expanding its line of high-quality, whole-grain oat products.

Ad

Packed with 10 grams of protein, these Overnight Protein Oats variants are set to debut at Natural Products Expo West 2025, scheduled in Anaheim, California, between March 4 and March 7.

According to PR News Wire, the Overnight Protein Oats contain four packets per box and have an SRP of $6.59.

Bob's Red Mill’s new Overnight Protein Oats: Flavor and availability explored

Bob's Red Mill, which is the nation's top premium oats brand, is boosting breakfast meal time with the debut of its new Overnight Protein Oats. Available in two flavor-packed varieties, including Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond, these overnight protein oats feature high-quality whole-grain oats.

Ad

The new Overnight Protein Oats is said to be a good source of fiber and features 10 grams of protein with 8 grams of sugar or less. The Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond overnight protein oats have no added protein powder or fillers.

Daniel Barba, the Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill, said as per PR News Wire:

“The introduction of Overnight Protein Oats marries the great taste and high quality that Bob's Red Mill is known for with the convenience modern consumers crave.”

Ad

The outlet further quoted Barba saying:

“Stemming from the success of Protein Oats, we've expanded our protein-rich breakfast offerings to create the ultimate shortcut, focusing on new flavors and formats that meet the needs of longtime fans and new customers alike.”

Availability and price

Fans can get these no-cook breakfast Overnight Protein Oats at this year's Natural Products Expo West. The brand's latest expansions in the oat category will be available between March 4 and March 7, 2025, in Anaheim, California.

Ad

Meanwhile, the brand also shared an Instagram post on March 3, 2025, confirming that the Blueberries & Cream and Vanilla Almond overnight protein oats can be found by the attendees of Natural Products Expo West in hall A at booth #805 as well as in the lobby outside of hall C.

Ad

Meanwhile, these Overnight Protein Oats will go on sale nationwide this spring. Fans can find them hitting grocery store shelves in May. Each pack of the Overnight Protein Oats contains four packets per box and has an SRP of $6.59.

Notably, the brand is also launching reformulated Oatmeal Packets.

Bob's Red Mill’s new Instant Oatmeal Packets explored

The American company is also introducing reformulated Instant Oatmeal Packets at this year's Natural Products Expo West. Taking inspiration from homemade recipes with nostalgic flavors like Classic, Apple & Cinnamon, and Maple Brown Sugar, the new Instant Oatmeal Packets feature the brand's Signature Four Oat Blend of Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Whole Grain Quick Oats, Oat Bran, and Scottish Oats.

Ad

Ad

The Instant Oatmeal Packets contain six packets per box. Certified Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified, this product has an SRP of $5.29.

About Bob's Red Mill

Founded in 1978 by Bob and Charlee Moore, the company has become one of the favorite brands of whole-grain foods. Using old-fashioned stone mills to grind the grains, the brand's products range from flour to hot cereals, baking mixes, grains, millet, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback