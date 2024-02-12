Who was Bob Moore married to? All about his wife and kids as iconic founder of Bob's Red Mill dies aged 94

Bob Moore, who gained recognition as the founder of the whole-grain foods brand Bob's Red Mill has unexpectedly died at the age of 94. He was married to Charlee Lucille Moore who was also looking after the entire business as the co-founder over the years. People magazine states that Charlee died in 2018.

Moore's death was confirmed by Bob's Red Mill through Instagram a day ago where they posted a few photos of him. The caption stated that Bob died on February 10, 2024 and that he had a lot of love for everyone along with the company that he formed a long time. It continued:

"Bob's passion, ingenuity and respect for others will forever inspire the employee owners of Bob's Red Mill, and we will carry on his legacy by bringing wholesome foods to people around the world. We will truly miss his energy and larger-than-life personality."

The journey of Red Mill began many years ago in 1978 when Bob Moore and Charlee Lucille purchased a mill and they had a huge collection of household staples. According to CNN, Moore was active as a CEO for a long time and later chose his chief operating officer for the same position.

The company accumulated a revenue of around $50 million by 2018 and they had almost 400 products by 2020.

Bob Moore's wife passed away in 2018: Personal life explored in detail

As mentioned earlier, Bob Moore was married to Charlee Lucille and they first met on a blind date in 1952, as per Charlee's obituary on Sandy Funeral Home. The date was organized by the coworkers of the US. Electrical Motors Company and the duo tied the knot the following year.

Bob and Charlee were the parents of three sons – Ken, Bob Jr., and David. Bob later planned to search for a place where the entire family could reside permanently. He initially purchased a service station and tow service in California and the rest of the family members settled down with him.

The family shifted again to a Sacramento-based farm and then to Redding, California in the next six years. Charlee started to enjoy the adventure activities along with her husband and son at Mount Balley and Shasta Lake.

Bob Moore later launched a small mill to grind flour and it turned out to be successful. Moore and Lucille then handed over the mill to one of their sons in 1978 and came to Milwaukie, Oregon, where the journey of Bob's Red Mill officially started.

Bob and Lucille also launched a lot of philanthropic organizations such as the OHSU Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness at Oregon Health & Sciences University.

On the other hand, Charlee was a resident of Englewood, Colorado and she enrolled at Huntington Park High School where she completed her graduation. She died of natural causes at the age of 90.

A little more about Bob Moore and his company

Upworthy reported that Bob Moore was 49 years old when Red Mill was launched and it was a result of his love for natural foods and whole grains. The company's revenue increased over the years and Moore was approached by different groups to sell the company.

However, he rejected the offers and he once told CNN:

"I wanted everyone to share in the profits of the company. It had increased paychecks by a nice amount. I'm more proud of that than anything."

Moore additionally started the employee stock ownership plan where the stocks of the employees were kept safely so that they were not sold. The plan stated that if an employee retired or quit the company in three years, he or she would get their stake by the next five years.

Last year, Bob celebrated his 94th birthday, and past employees of the company were also there. Bob worked at JC Penney's auto centre among other places before starting his employment at Red Mill.

Apart from his sons, Bob's survivors include his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

