Borderlands trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways from the videogame adaptation 

After a frustratingly long wait that lasted for years and began in 2015 when a live-action project for the Borderlands video-game franchise was first launched, fans around the world got their hands on the first trailer of the hotly-anticipated movie. Directed and co-created by Eli Roth and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Borderlands throws a talented ensemble cast featuring the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

The trailer saw fans being given the first look into the hilarious, live-action rendition set to take place on the fictional planet of Pandora. While there were several ways the script could have been written, it appears Roth has used the epic comedy actors at her disposal to devise a hilarious rendition of the intense video game franchise.

With the trailer being recently released, we look at the three biggest takeaways from it with respect to the August 2024 release.

Borderlands trailer: 3 major takeaways

#1 Pandora is utterly chaotic

While the movie had earlier promised an accurate depiction of the Borderlands lore and planet, fans were bound to be concerned simply because of the extent of CGI it would have required. However, it appears as though Borderlands has more than given fans a presentable take on Pandora.

Ranging from the planet’s desert landscape, the various species and communities, and the depiction of locations, the movie trailer threw a range of easter eggs for fans who will be more than hopeful of an accurate depiction following its release. The planet’s chaotic landscapes and societal structures appear to have been delved into in detail, which is bound to impress gamers.

#2 Combines action with comedy

There is little doubt that the franchise could have been kicked off in several ways. A more serious, grittier version of the story would not have offended fans. However, following the announcement of the cast, it was expected that the movie would have plenty of comic relief, which has held true.

The trailer itself showed a range of scenes bound to be rib-tickling and heavily featured Kevin Hart in all of his glory. Featuring a more than capable cast, it appears the movie will be just as funny as it is action-packed.

#3 Intense music scores

Finally, with Steve Jablonsky in charge of the movie score, Borderlands can be expected to be a massive success in scoring music. The trailer was set to Electric Light Orchestra's "Do Ya," setting the stage for a visually spectacular, hilarious, and yet intense ride into the dust-laden winds of Pandora.

The trailer also gave an insight into the kind of plot one can expect, although video-game fans were already aware of the major happenings. Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, goes on a planet-wide rampage in search of her missing daughter with a team of surly yet often-confused warriors and fighters.

Stay tuned as Borderlands is set to be released on August 9, 2024.

