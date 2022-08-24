New Tales From the Borderlands officially announced at Gamescom 2022: Platforms, release date, and more

Ever since its debut back in 2014, Tales from the Borderlands has been considered one of the best Telltale titles yet. In fact, it's an amazing entry in 2K's iconic looter-shooter series Borderlands too (which Tales is based on). However, it has been 8 years now and gamers have been clamoring for a sequel ever since.

Telltale perfectly captured the engaging humor and esthetic that the FPS/RPG series was known for and turned it into a graphic adventure without any compromise.

So it's no wonder the game is a cult classic now. But given how long it has been, fans had given up hope until a recent leak, highlighting a modern successor. The rumors have now been confirmed to be true as the much anticipated successor is coming to PC and consoles later this year.

New Tales From The Borderlands gets officially revealed at Gamescom 2022

Officially called New Tales From The Borderlands, it is exactly what the name suggests. This upcoming narrative-driven game is a brand new adventure set in the Borderlands universe. A new cast of characters - Anu, Octavio, and Fran - will embark on an epic vault hunting adventure.

A new villain is also on the rise, this time from the Tedoire corporation - the weapons manufacturer known for its reload-gimmick guns, often turning gun magazines into explosives or turrets.

Familiar faces also made a return, including Rhys, who was the main protagonist of the first Tales From The Borderlands. Curiously, this entry will not be made by Telltale Games.

The newly reconstructed studio is working on The Wolf Among Us 2, alongside other projects. This upcoming game, meanwhile, will be developed in-house by Gearbox Software. They are the same team that made the mainline Borderlands games.

What platforms is it coming to and when does it release?

This is the first time Gearbox is making a Telltale-like adventure game, which has always been an evolution of the point & click genre. As such, players can expect to make tough choices and witness a branching story flow. It is expected to arrive on October 21, 2022.

Fans of the previous game and even the mainline FPS/RPG series in general should be happy to know that it will be arriving on all major platforms. This includes PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

The original game from Telltale Games is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is definitely a good time to pick it up and beat it before the new entry releases. Are you looking forward to playing it?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar