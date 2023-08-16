Bradley Cooper’s Maestro: Full cast list 

Maestro is an upcoming film that is the second directorial project of Bradley Cooper. It is set to explore the relationship between famous American music composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre. Ever since the trailer for the film was released, Maestro has managed to receive a lot of positive feedback even before its release.

It may be owed to Cooper's work in his directorial debut, A Star is Born, which was a major hit among fans.

Expand Tweet

Netflix has offered a description for the upcoming film, which reads:

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

The married couple is first seen in the trailer when they are still young. They are seated back to back and appear to be playing a game in which Bernstein (Cooper) must guess which number Montealegre (Mulligan) has chosen. Towards the end, the trailer shows them playing the same game at an older age, signaling a long-running romance, which the film is set to explore.

Meet the Maestro cast: Bradley Cooper, Carrey Mulligan, and Matt Bomer feature in prominent roles

1) Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper at 2011 US Open - Day 13

Bradley Cooper is one of the most prominent actors of this generation and has made a name for himself with some iconic roles throughout his career. Cooper had his breakthrough role in the 2009 film, Hangover, and went on to star in major hits like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. Cooper also received a lot of critical acclaim for his direction and acting in the 2018 film, A Star is Born.

In Maestro, Bradley Cooper will be playing the role of famous American music composer Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein is most known for composing the score for West Side Story and On the Waterfront among other works.

The upcoming film is a biopic about the musician and his relationship with his wife Felicia.

2) Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre

Carey Mulligan at an award function (image via IMDb)

Carey Mulligan is an English actress who rose to prominence with her role as a schoolgirl in the 2009 film An Education. Mulligan has since featured in some critically acclaimed films like Netflix's Mudbound, and director Paul Dano's Wildlife.

Mulligan is playing the role of Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. She was a Costa-Rican American actress and social activist. The upcoming film explores her relationship with Bernstein and chronicles the highs and lows in their 25-year-long marriage.

3) Matt Bomer as Leonard Bernstein's lover

Matt Bomer is an American actor who rose to fame for his role as the con artist Neal Caffrey in the hit television series White Collar. Matt Bomer has also appeared in films like Magic Mike, Flightplan, and The Nice Guys among others.

The name of his character in the film is kept under wraps. As per Variety, all that is known is about him is that he essays the role of a clarinet player with whom Leonard Bernstein had a brief relationship.

Maestro - Other cast members

Expand Tweet

The upcoming film also stars Maya Hawke (Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter) in the role of Jamie Bernstein. Comedian Sarah Silverman stars as Shirley Bernstein too. Other members of the cast include Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, and Miriam Shor, among others.

Maestro is set for its theatrical release on November 22, 2023.