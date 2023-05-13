Matt Bomer and 3 actors who can play Superman

Due to the new revamping of the DCEU by James Gunn, it was announced that Henry Cavill would not be playing Superman anymore. He confirmed the news way back in December 2022. Taking to Instagram to announce that he will not be returning to the titular role anymore, he said:

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

Henry Cavill debuted in DC with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. The film went on to amass $668 million globally. The actor also appeared in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Together, these three movies have managed to surpass over $2 billion worldwide.

James Gunn recently announced to the media that he is working on a younger version of Kal-El. Many fans are now wondering who might take up the superhero cape from Cavill. As such, fan casting sites have been blowing up in a storm with potential names.

Jacob Elordi and 3 other actors who can pull off the role of Superman

1) Matt Bomer

After Henry Cavill’s exit, Matt Bomer is ruling the fan casting with an iron fist. In fact, some of the fan art of Matt Bomer as DCEU’s next Superman is making headlines with many media houses. Matt Bomer is no stranger to DC, as he was part of DC’s Doom Patrol. So, many are thinking about how perfect he would be in the titular role.

Matt Bomer is known for his stellar performance in movies and TV shows like the Magic Mike franchise, White Collar, Echoes, The Sinner, etc. He has the looks as well as the acting prowess to easily take the mantle forward after Henry Cavill.

2) Jacob Elordi

As mentioned earlier, James Gunn has teased that he is developing the story of a younger Superman than the one seen earlier in Man of Steel. This provies a leeway for Jacob Elordi, who seems like a worthy candidate to seamlessly blend into the role after Henry Cavill. Although the fan cast has been blasting up with votes for Jacob Elordi as Batman for ages, the tide has changed, and he might be the perfect one to fill the void left behind by Cavill.

When it comes to the physical attributes of the comic book Clark Kent, Jacob Elordi fits in perfectly with his sharp jawline and well-built 6’5” body frame. Moreover, he has been deemed perfect by the fan cast in every sense.

At just 25 years of age, he has become a teen heartthrob with his roles in The Kissing Booth movies. In Euphoria, he established himself as a serious actor of as well. Other than these, he has done movies and TV shows such as 2 Hearts, Deep Water, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc. Given a chance, he would be able to prove himself as a worthy Superman in DCEU.

3) Michael B Jordan

This is a choice that will either spark outrage or create a lot of excitement. Superman has been an icon for many generations. So, casting a black Superman on the screen will be a perfect representation choice with the changing times. Even Harry Potter makers are eyeing people of color for their lead roles that were predominantly white. So, why not DC?

Although he has been Killmonger in the MCU, James Gunn is a master of colliding the two universes. Recently in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn invited several DCEU actors for short cameos. Maybe it is time to take it to the next big level.

A signature style of Kal-El is his out-of-the-world fighting skill. From Creed to Black Panther, Michael B Jordan has established himself as an action hero as well as a serious actor who holds weight. His roles in movies like Just Mercy, Without Remorse, and Fahrenheit 451 not only made critics take note of him but also proved themselves at the box office. As such, it would be a wonderful to have him in the role.

4) Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer was Batman in the now-shelved Justice League: Mortal. So, his relationship with DC is not new. According to Screenrant, he was also running for the role in Man of Steel but got beaten by Henry Cavill. Armie Hammer has charisma and has charmed the audience with many of his roles. Moreover, his screen presence speaks for itself when it comes to him being a contender for Superman again.

From Call Me By Your Name to Rebecca, Death on the Nile, Nocturnal Animals, and Hotel Mumbai, he has done some stupendous roles in a short period of time. Thus, he would be perfect in the role and would bring a much-needed freshness to the character.

All these actors would be perfect to play the role of Superman. However, who gets to play it in the end is completely under wraps, and nobody has any clue yet.

