What time will Maestro in Blue air on Netflix? Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Maestro in Blue is an emotionally driven and highly arresting romantic mystery series that is all set to make its arrival on Friday, March 17, at 3.01 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Netflix. Christopher Papakaliatis has written the series, while he has also served as the director of the first Greek Netflix series, along with Akis Polizos.

The thriller series will chronicle the suspensefully woven story of a musician ending up on an alluring island due to a music festival and a series of mysterious events that will follow his arrival.

Ever since the news of the Greek series' premiere was released by the streaming platform, audiences have been quite intrigued to see how the series will unfold.

What to expect from the Greek crime-thriller romantic series, Maestro in Blue?

A still from Maestro in Blue (Image Via IMDb)

All nine Maestro in Blue episodes will be available on Netflix the same day, i.e. March 17. The official synopsis for the series, given by Netflix, reads as:

"A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people's problems."

Take a closer look at the Maestro in Blue trailer, released by series writer Christopher Papakaliatis, here:

The official synopsis and trailer gives viewers hints and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the Greek series and by the looks of it, it is crystal clear that the series will be full of astounding and unexpected sets of events. Through Netflix's upcoming Greek offering, the audience will witness a passionate musician falling in love with a woman while on a captivating island for a music festival.

The series will also display an array of crime-action sequences throughout after some unsettling secrets begin to unfold. Without a shred of doubt, it will be quite interesting to see in which direction the series will go at the end.

Season 1 cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for the series entails:

Christopher Papakaliatis as Orestis

Maria Kavoyianni as Maria

Klelia Andriolatou as Klelia

Fanis Mouratidis as Fanis

Giannis Tsortekis as Haralambos

Marisha Triantafyllidou as Sofia

Orestis Chalkias as Antonis

Spyro Curtis as British Friend Musician

Yorgos Benos as Spyros

Haris Alexiou as Haris

Dimitris Kitsos as Thanos

Antinoos Albanis as Michalis

A still from Maestro in Blue (Image Via IMDb)

Other actors on the cast list include Stefania Goulioti as Alexandra, Sandra Sarafanova as Lena, Tonia Maraki as Gianna, Ioanna Chronopoulou as Kiki, Christos Loulis as Andreas, Giorgos Biniaris as Dionysis, Alexandros Mylonas as Alexandra's Father, Elias Argentiere as Giovanni and a few others.

Stelios Cotionis and Giorgos Moshovitis have served as producers for the series. Antonis Zkeris is the cinematographer for the series, while Kostas Christides has given music to the series.

Catch the gripping mystery thriller series, Maestro in Blue, which will arrive exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix this Friday, March 17, at 3.01 am ET.

