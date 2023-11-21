Brandon Lake Tear Off The Roof Spring 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Brandon Lake has excited his fans by announcing his Spring 2024 tour. The Tear Off The Roof tour will go across the nation, including major cities such as Brooklyn, Cleveland, Miami, Pittsburgh, and many others. The tour will kick off in March and conclude in early May.

Brandon Lake will deliver soul-stirring performances that showcase the depth and passion behind his latest chart-topping album, COAT OF MANY COLORS. The titular track, Tear Off The Roof, serves as the heartbeat of this musical journey and has become a fan favorite since the album's release.

One of the standout features of the tour is the inclusion of special guest DOE. The band is known for her powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence, which are expected to complement Brandon Lake's tour.

Ticket pre-sale launches on December 1 at 10 am local time via his official website. However, the general sale date has yet to be announced. Fans can also follow the singer's social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Brandon Lake's tour will begin in Birmingham and end in Charleston

Brandon Lake will kick off his tour with a Birmingham concert scheduled for March 7, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the artist will finish his tour with a final show in Charleston on May 5, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 7, 2024 | Birmingham, Alabama

March 8, 2024 | Memphis, Tennessee

March 9, 2024 | Arlington, Texas

March 10, 2024 | Tulsa, Oklahoma

March 14, 2024 | Vancouver, British Columbia

March 15, 2024 | Spokane, Washington

March 16, 2024 | Nampa, Idaho

March 17, 2024 | Reno, Nevada

April 18, 2024 | Toronto, Ontario

April 19, 2024 | Cleveland, Ohio

April 20, 2024 | Brooklyn, New York

April 21, 2024 | Baltimore, Maryland

April 25, 2024 | Jacksonville, Florida

April 26, 2024 | Orlando, Florida

April 27, 2024 | Miami, Florida

April 28, 2024 | Estero, Florida

May 2, 2024 | Grand Rapids, Michigan

May 3, 2024 | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

May 4, 2024 | Greensboro, North Carolina

May 5, 2024 | Charleston, South Carolina

Brandon Lake is an American singer-songwriter with five Grammy awards to his name

Brandon Lake is a singer-songwriter and worship leader associated with Bethel Music, known for winning Dove Awards and receiving Grammy nominations. Hailing from South Carolina, he serves as a worship pastor at Seacoast Church.

Brandon Lake gained recognition for collaborating with Bethel artists like Matt Redman, Elevation Worship, Passion, and Housefires. His solo work, including albums like House of Miracles (2021), Help! (2022), and Coat of Many Colors (2023), has earned him acclaim and Billboard chart success.

Starting with his debut single, Run to You, in 2016, Brandon's music journey continued with hits like Pour Me Out (2018) and the Dove Award-winning This Is a Move (2019). In 2020, he released singles like I Need a Ghost, Just Like Heaven, and House of Miracles.

In 2021, he released House of Miracles (Live) and the popular Too Good to Not Believe. Collaborations with Cody Carnes and Chris Tomlin followed, showcasing his versatility. His 2022 concept album, Help!, addressing mental health, debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

Continuing his success into 2023, Brandon's hits Praise You Anywhere and "Count 'Em" preceded the release of Coat of Many Colors. This album, featuring a mix of R&B, classic rock, country, and pop, reflects Brandon's diverse musical influences and commitment to creating heartfelt worship songs.