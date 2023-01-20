Brass Roots on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, founder, and all about organic snack business

Shark Tank’s upcoming episode is set to feature four brands that are hoping to secure funding to reach new heights. One of the brands set to appear in the segment is Brass Roots, a food line that is centered around ancient superfoods.

The website states:

"Brass Roots is a New Orleans based company on a mission to provide healthy and delicious snacks that give back. Our entire range of keto friendly, plant-based products use organic Sacha Inchi Seeds as a nutritious and allergen-friendly source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber to keep you satisfied all day long."

Shark Tank season 14 episode 12 is set to air on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Brass Roots brings Mardi Gras to Shark Tank

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, Brass Roots makes a unique entry in the show. Backed by musicians, Aaron Gailmor, the CEO and founder of the company, sings his way to the stage, throwing beaded necklaces at the judges that seem typical of Mardi Gras celebrations.

He tells the Sharks that, if it wasn’t obvious enough, he’s from New Orleans and founded the company in 2019. Aaron was inspired to create a line of healthy snacks after his father’s demise, caused by a heart condition.

The Shark Tank brand aims to give back to society as they are on a mission to make the world a better place. Their campaign #SnackWithAPurpose, in collaboration with the Mercy Foundation, helps them provide education in Thailand and Laos. They further use their resources to help provide nutritional education to local organizations.

The brand’s main product is Sacha Inchi Seeds, which they source from Thailand and Laos. The seeds are high in unsaturated fats, protein, and fiber, and contain phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and zinc. The superfood improves cholesterol levels, supports gut health, promotes weight loss, and more.

The Shark Tank product gets its name from New Orleans' heritage. The business started in 2020 and saw a quarterly growth of 100% in its first year. In the second year, the company earned a $1 million investment from one of the largest nut processors in the world, John B. Sanfilippo and Son, Inc.

The company has three products, Sacha Inchi Butter, Crunch Puffs, and Roasted Sacha Inchi Seeds. The puff consists of three flavors: white cheddar, jalapeno cheddar, and rosemary truffle.

Consumers can buy the Shark Tank product on Amazon, in over 400 Sprouts Markets, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and on their online store. The Roasted Sacha Inchi starts at $19.99 and can be purchased as a standalone item and in packs of 3 ($26.99) or packs of 5 ($39.99). The crunch puffs start at $29.99. The Brass Roots Organix Sacha Inchi Seed Butter costs $34.99.

Shark Tank season 14 features guest shark Daniel Lubetzky

Shark Tank season 14 episode 12 will feature recurring guest shark Daniel Lubetzky for the second time this season.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, who’s on a mission with her beauty line using a versatile and ancient symbol of her Mexican culture. A husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, hope the Sharks go nuts for their product designed to make a healthy drink trend at home; while an entrepreneur from New Orleans, Louisiana, introduces his allergen-free alternative to a healthy snack."

It continues:

"Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Boulder, Colorado, who introduces his refreshing line of beverages inspired by the vibrant flavors of his Latin American culture."

Tune in on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see what happens next on the show.

