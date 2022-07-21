Breeders renewed for a fourth season by FX

Martin Freeman's acclaimed comedy series, Breeders, has been renewed for a fourth season by FX.

The third season premiered on May 9, 2022, and aired its finale on July 11, 2022. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

The series stars Freeman in the lead role, along with Daisy Haggard and Michael McKean in pivotal supporting roles.

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said in a statement:

''Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world.''

He further stated:

''Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders, and we are happy to be part of that extended family.''

The show will also be targeting a more global audience. It will be available to stream in Latin America on Star and in other parts of the world on Disney+ under the Star banner.

Breeders Season 4 renewal: What to expect, Season 3 recap and more details

Breeders centers around a couple, Paul and Ally, who deal with various challenges that come with parenting in a modern society.

One of the most shocking moments from the second season was Luke punching his father. The third season focused on how the incident affected their relationship. It centered around Paul's life after he moved to his mother-in-law's place, where he became more comfortable.

The season also depicted the numerous challenges that Ally faced, the biggest of which being her relationship with her teenage daughter, Ava.

The synopsis of the third season on FX reads:

''Season 3 starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from “Luke” (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad. “Paul” (Martin Freeman) has moved out and is staying at “Leah’s” (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely, but the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made.''

The description further reads:

Meanwhile, “Ally” (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, her early menopause and her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, “Ava” (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…''

Viewers can expect the fourth season to further explore the various challenges of parenting in modern society. It'll be interesting to see how Paul's relationship with his son Luke pans out. With Ava stepping into her teens, the show has a new arc to explore, and fans can expect more interesting events to unfold in the upcoming season.

The show, which is partially based on Martin Freeman's personal experiences, features the actor in the lead role. Daisy Haggard, Michael McKean and Stella Gonet, among many others, play crucial supporting roles.

The series is helmed by Freeman, along with Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell, who serves as the showrunner.

Breeders is available to stream on Hulu.

