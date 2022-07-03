What time will Breeders Season 3 Episode 10 (finale part 2) air on FX? Release date, trailer, and more details about the dark comedy series

Martin Freeman's semi-autobiographical series, Breeders, is about to end its third season this week with the second half of its two-part finale. Titled No More: Part Two, the upcoming episode will premiere on July 4, 2022, at 10.00 PM Eastern Time on the FX channel. The ninth episode of the season has already steered the ship in a more intense direction. The upcoming episode will follow it up.

In a rare instance, FX recently tweeted about the 10th episode of Breeders, calling it "one hell of a finale." The channel does not do that often. This indicates that there may be something special about the upcoming episode. The show has also recently deviated from its more light-hearted approach.

If you've seen the latest episode, you know what I mean. Liar! #MartinFreeman talking about #breedersFX If you've seen the latest episode, you know what I mean. Liar!(#MartinFreeman talking about #breedersFX )😉 If you've seen the latest episode, you know what I mean. https://t.co/l4LqSkIJS5

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Breeders.

Breeders Season 3 Episode 10 promo: What will happen to Luke in the upcoming episode?

The previous episode rapidly changed the tone towards a darker and more retrospective direction after developments with Luke's (played by George Wakeman) possible terminal illness was depicted in detail. This shifted the tone from a darkly comic dysfunctional family to a more serious take on a family in times of crisis.

According to reports, the promo will see Luke's condition worsen, and Paul Worsley (Martin Freeman) will transfer him to another facility for better healthcare. The promo is not available in the region, but this information makes it evident that the show is not going back to its quirky comic days anytime soon. However, the synopsis for the episode makes a contradictory claim, where it is mentioned that Luke is happier than ever.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"A furious argument between Paul and Ally is interrupted by Ava's news about Jim; Luke is happier than ever; a newly confident Ava stands up to her dad, but Paul and Ally need to decide if this is it."

It is not impossible for Luke to be happy and the events from the promo to occur in the same episode, given how twist-filled this season has been, but it would certainly require some masterful writing from Simon Blackwell, who has already written some awe-inspiring episodes of season three.

The promo also sees Paul turn to prayers, something he never does, and promise to be a better parent. Times like this bring out different sides of people. Perhaps the purpose of the last two episodes is to depict this side of human nature amidst the otherwise comical premise of the show.

Raven Brunner @raventbrunner Oh, sweet Ava. Someone give that poor girl a hug. “I’ve done everything right and I’m miserable.”Oh, sweet Ava. Someone give that poor girl a hug. #BreedersFX “I’ve done everything right and I’m miserable.” 💔 Oh, sweet Ava. Someone give that poor girl a hug. #BreedersFX https://t.co/t4l6hB4vGN

The previous episode also saw a different side of Jim (Alun Armstrong), Paul's father, who has otherwise always been emotionally closed off. The ninth episode saw him admit how he could never show affection to his son when he should have. It has come to a complete circle as both Luke and Paul are regretting their parenting choices at this point.

Hopefully, the finale of Breeders will not end in heartbreak, but it may very well leave viewers with a big cliffhanger. The finale is directed by Ollie Parsons.

When will the upcoming episode of Breeders air?

The upcoming finale of Breeders will air on July 4, 2022, at 10.00 PM EST on the FX channel. You can also find it online on Hulu.

