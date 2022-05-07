What time will Breeders Season 3 air first two episodes on FX? Release date and more about Martin Freeman's series 

Martin Freeman is back with a new season of the series that showcases the challenges of modern parenting, Breeders. The third season of the show is all set to release this May.

An official trailer for the upcoming season, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard in their characters Paul and Ally, has already been published and it shows that Season 3 will pick up right where Season 2 left off.

Written by Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell, the series is inspired by Martin Freeman's own experiences of being a father. Season 3 will premiere on Monday, May 9, at 10/9c with two back-to-back episodes on the FX network.

Read on to know more about what to expect from the upcoming season.

What will Breeders Season 3 be about?

The third season will begin right after the events of the Season 2 finale.

In the wake of Paul and Ally's teenage son Luke (played by Alex Eastwood) punching his father, the Worsley family has to deal with the consequences of the incident. Luke and Paul understand that they have to deal with their anger better. Paul moves out to stay at his mother-in-law Leah’s house in order to maintain peace within his family.

However, not everyone is okay with Paul leaving. His exit from their home leaves Ava, the couple's adolescent daughter, blaming Ally for the entire incident. An angsty Ava makes life really difficult for Ally, who is dealing with her own set of problems related to work and her early menopause. Ally's increasingly strained relationship with Ava will definitely be an important plot point this season.

The official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood. Season 3 starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems - with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst..."

When will Season 3 of Breeders premiere?

Breeders Season 3 will premiere on May 9, 2022, 10/9c with two back-to-back episodes. The series will premiere on the FX network, like usual. However, for those without a cable subscription, it can also be watched via streaming services. FuboTV, a streaming service that offers a 7-day free trial, and Hulu + Live TV, which also offers a free trial will stream the third season of the show, alongside Sling.

