Bring Me the Horizon Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Bring Me the Horizon has confirmed a US tour for Fall 2022. Knocked Loose, grandson, and siiickbrain will support Bring Me the Horizon on their Fall 2022 US tour.

Pre-sales for the headlining events begin Tuesday, May 17 at 10 AM local time and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster. On Thursday, May 19, a Live Nation pre-sale will take place.

The tour kicks off on September 22 in Louisville, Kentucky, with the UK band performing at the Louder Than Life Festival. On September 24, the band will join the rest of the tour in Brooklyn.

The tour will take place in Denver on October 20. On October 22, 23, and 29, Bring Me the Horizon will conclude their tour with three performances at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Get your tickets from the Ticketmaster website. Since the tour includes both show and festival appearances, a few fans may well know when they might see the band. The complete list of Bring Me the Horizon's fall US tour dates can be found here.

September 22, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

September 24, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 25, 2022 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena

September 27, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 28, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 30, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

October 01, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation

October 03, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

October 06, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

October 07, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

October 09, 2022 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

October 12, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

October 14, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

October 15, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

October 16, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

October 18, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 20, 2022 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Bring Me the Horizon's latest album, the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, was released in late 2020, right as the pandemic reached its high point.

YUNGBLUD, BABYMETAL, Nova Twins, and Evanescence's Amy Lee all made appearances on the mini-album, which revealed a variety of alternative metal styles.

Numerous people genuinely adore the band, as proven by their popularity and revenue track. The band's plan to visit North America this fall is anticipated to be a hit among fans.

The band started as a deathcore act, but their music has evolved into something more subtle, diverse, and melodious.

The band has a history of putting on intense shows on stage and has turned into a really strong team over the years after performing numerous concerts.

