Bring Me the Horizon Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Bring Me the Horizon has confirmed a US tour for Fall 2022. Knocked Loose, grandson, and siiickbrain will support Bring Me the Horizon on their Fall 2022 US tour.
Pre-sales for the headlining events begin Tuesday, May 17 at 10 AM local time and go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster. On Thursday, May 19, a Live Nation pre-sale will take place.
The tour kicks off on September 22 in Louisville, Kentucky, with the UK band performing at the Louder Than Life Festival. On September 24, the band will join the rest of the tour in Brooklyn.
The tour will take place in Denver on October 20. On October 22, 23, and 29, Bring Me the Horizon will conclude their tour with three performances at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.
Bring Me the Horizon Tour dates and everything you need to know about the upcoming tour in 2022
Get your tickets from the Ticketmaster website. Since the tour includes both show and festival appearances, a few fans may well know when they might see the band. The complete list of Bring Me the Horizon's fall US tour dates can be found here.
- September 22, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
- September 24, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- September 25, 2022 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E Arena
- September 27, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- September 28, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- September 30, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
- October 01, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation
- October 03, 2022 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- October 06, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- October 07, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- October 09, 2022 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
- October 12, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- October 14, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
- October 15, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- October 16, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
- October 18, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 20, 2022 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
- October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
- October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
- October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
Bring Me the Horizon's latest album, the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, was released in late 2020, right as the pandemic reached its high point.
YUNGBLUD, BABYMETAL, Nova Twins, and Evanescence's Amy Lee all made appearances on the mini-album, which revealed a variety of alternative metal styles.
Numerous people genuinely adore the band, as proven by their popularity and revenue track. The band's plan to visit North America this fall is anticipated to be a hit among fans.
The band started as a deathcore act, but their music has evolved into something more subtle, diverse, and melodious.
The band has a history of putting on intense shows on stage and has turned into a really strong team over the years after performing numerous concerts.