“Bro think he better than Gunna”: Lil Baby gets roasted online after dissing Gunna on stage when their song came on

Lil Baby, the American rapper and singer, has been dissing Gunna over the past few months. Now, new footage circulating online, shows him allegedly calling his fellow YSL (Young Stoner Life) Records member a rat.

Disclaimer: The article contains some of the artists' words that may be considered profane, vulgar, or offensive to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

This happened when Drip Too Hard, a collaborative track between the two artists started playing in the background of one of his concerts. In response, Lil Baby reportedly stated:

"F*ck the rats, turn this sh*t off."

The song was from the rapper's joint project with Gunna, Drip Harder, released in 2018. The comments were allegedly a reference to Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, as per HipHopDx.

Netizens are now reacting to Baby's diss on Gunna with hilarious memes online.

Lil Baby disses Gunna as Drip Too Hard plays during concert

YSL Records was founded in 2016 by the Atlanta-based rapper, Young Thug, who is still on trial over alleged racketeering and gang conspiracy, along with 27 other associates. Gunna secured his release from jail by entering an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case, last December.

According to Merriam-Webster, the Alford plea deal is a type of guilty plea where the defendant (Gunna) does not admit to committing the crime, but agrees that the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

Both Gunna and Lil Baby have been at odds with each other since the deal came through and he was released from prison on December 14, 2022.

The video that has recently gone viral does not show when the concert took place.

However, according to one of Gunna's fan accounts @gunnafandom, a source said that the clip was taken from the “beginning” of Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour, which started in July. If the timeline is correct, then the 4PF rapper has since performed Close Friends, another Gunna collaboration, at a show in Dubai in November.

Netizens are now calling out the rapper for his diss aimed at Gunna.

In a separate incident, Lil Baby took shots at Gunna in a song snippet that surfaced in June. He also defended Young Thug in the lyrics, saying:

"P*ssy n*gg*s taking pleas/ I know Slime ain’t happy."

Earlier the same month, Gunna also allegedly roasted Baby on Bread & Butter, his first song since he was released from prison. He rapped:

“Peepin’ sh*t, I’m seein’ n*ggas fall back/ You b*tch-a*s n*ggas got me as the topic of the chat/ You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/ And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that."

Gunna continued in the lyrics,

"The city see it clearly if I had to state a fact/ You still f*ck with a n*gga that done got yo’ partner wacked/ Had these n*ggas talkin’, only knew ’em ’cause of Slatt/ You rap boys need more streams, heard he put my name on wax."

As per HipHopDx, the rapper, however, shut down any speculation that stated he was addressing Lil Baby, saying:

“That’s Capp. I’m just lettin’ the world hear my story.”

Many celebrities in the rap industry have now made it known that Gunna is not in their social circle anymore, as per Hot New Hip Hop. They unfollowed him on social media and even publicly accused him of snitching. The artists include Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Dirk.

Gunna has not yet given a statement about Baby's alleged diss.