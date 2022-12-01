"Bro tryna finesse a feature too": Boosie trolled after claiming Jay-Z is no more relevant

American rapper Boosie Badazz in a recent interview has said that artists Jay-Z and Nas are no longer relevant. The former was referring to artist 21 Savage’s recent comment on Nas being irrelevant in the music industry.

In his interview with VladTv, Boosie said that he understood where 21Savage was coming from. The rapper also asserted that Jay-Z's music was no longer relevant.

When fans heard the rapper's comments about Jay-Z, several were enraged and took to Twitter to troll and call out the former for his comment.

When Vlad, the show's host, said that it was tough for a rapper to stay on top at 50 years, he noted that Jay-Z was an exception. However, Boosie disagreed with the host and said that Jay-Z's music wasn't relevant.

He added that when he goes to "25-to-35 clubs" in Atlanta, he doesn't hear either Nas' or Jay-Z's music being played. He said that none of the clubs play either of the singers' music but added that Jay-Z was respected by everyone for "being that boss that he is." However, the rapper noted Jay-Z’s current impact had more to do with his business accomplishments than his records.

Fans diss Boosie’s comment calling Jay-Z irrelevant

After Boosie’s comment, several fans took to Twitter in support of Jay-Z. Some even noted that the artist just made that comment to score a verse on Jay-Z’s new song.

So Boosie argued "if u don't think Nas is relevant today, then u can't say Jay Z is.. because the standards u set for Nas, Jay doesn't meet." @SaycheeseDGTL Watch the interview man 🤦🏾‍♂️. He was playing Devil's advocate to make Vlad question his Nas take. Vlad said Nas isn’t relevant, but Jay is.So Boosie argued "if u don't think Nas is relevant today, then u can't say Jay Z is.. because the standards u set for Nas, Jay doesn't meet." @SaycheeseDGTL Watch the interview man 🤦🏾‍♂️. He was playing Devil's advocate to make Vlad question his Nas take. Vlad said Nas isn’t relevant, but Jay is.So Boosie argued "if u don't think Nas is relevant today, then u can't say Jay Z is.. because the standards u set for Nas, Jay doesn't meet." https://t.co/025cozo5i0

What did Boosie say about Nas?

On his show, DJ Vlad also said that Nas was legendary but didn't dominate the charts. The host added that Nas doesn't stand close to any of the younger artists or even artists like 21, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Boosie shared his opinion and said that Nas won a Grammy last year and that his records are "still doing great." The rapper said that the 49-year-old is "definitely relevant to his fanbase." He added that Nas was still making music, which made him relevant, and that 21 was looking at it from a young person's perspective.

The 40-year-old rapper went on to say that Nas wan't relevant in today's music as he doesn't have a Taylor Swift "machine behind him." He continued:

“Nas is great, but he doesn’t have the machine, or he’s not listening to the machine that can make him do more numbers.”

What did 21 Savage say about Nas?

In a recent Clubhouse discussion titled Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?, 21 Savage voiced his opinion about Nas being irrelevant. He said while he didn't think Nas was revelant, the latter only has a loyal fan base and that he still makes good music.

21 Savage also clarified his comments on Nas, which drew ire from artists including Kodak Black, Hit Boy and Nas' brother Jungle. Clarifying his statement, 21 Savage said:

“I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it."

The two artists have now united on a track titled One Mic One Gun.

