Browns x Kenzo limited edition collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the collab

Kenzo has dropped its fourth and final limited edition collection in collaboration with Browns. The final limited-edition apparel line for the Spring Summer 2022 catalog is the fourth link-up between the two labels, and for this apparel line, the duo has revisted the poppy prints under the artistic direction of Nigo.

Known as the Poppy collection, the fourth capsule via Kenzo x Browns was released online on May 6, 2022, and will be available for purchase until May 31, 2022. The collection will be available on the official e-commerce sites of both the labels.

More about the newly released Browns x Kenzo Poppy collection

The new Kenzo Poppy collection (Image via Browns)

The latest Spring Summer 2022 collection is centered around Kenzo's archival poppy flower prints made by Kenzo Takada, the label's founder. The collection is an embodiment of Nigo's philosophy at the root of the brand to create a wardrobe for the future.

The description on Browns' website reads:

"This capsule revisits and riffs on the poppy print, a key motif in the archives of Kenzo Takada. Nigo, the brand’s Artistic Director, approached the poppy symbol from a contemporary point of view, applying it to garments which fuse his modern fashion sensibility with the brand’s iconic history."

The apparel line offers multiple silhouettes such as t-shirts, skirts, tops, shorts, and shirts. A contemporary representation of the poppy is featured, while it follows Nigo's aesthetic approach.

Women's Poppy collection offers:

Poppy Hawaiian pocket shirt can be availed for $385 in sizes XS to L in white color. Oversized pocket t-shirt can be availed for $225 in off-white and faded pink color. The size range for the t-shirt is XS to L. Poppy shorts can be availed for $425 in waist sizes 24 to 30 in white. Loose t-shirt can be availed for $240 in off-white and black color in sizes XS to XL. Hawaiian pocket shirt can be availed for $355 in rose color in sizes XS to L. Poppy skirt can be availed for $640 in white color for sizes 34 to 42.

Men's Poppy collection offers:

Poppy Hawaiian pocket shirt can be availed for $385 in white color for size ranging from S to XL. Oversized pocket t-shirt can be availed for $225 in off-white and black color for sizes S to XL. Five pocket short can be availed for $425 in sizes in sizes 29 to 33. Poppy t-shirt can be availed for $240 in midnight blue and off-white colorway. Hawaiian shirt can be availed for $355 in sizes S to Xl in white colorway. Poppy five pocket short can be aviled in midnight blue colorway for $355 in size ranging from 29 to 33.

The red and yellow flower motifs and graphics are printed heavily across the collection's key items. including Hawaiian shirts, designer's workwear heritage, twill shorts, and tees inspired by the 'slow vintage' japanese jersey.

The collection will given a bespoke installation dedicated solely to the Poppy collection at the entrance of Browns East. Nigo has also released a limited-edition NFT collection exclusively on Kenzo, and customers who have purchased one or more items from the Poppy Apparel collection can enter the raffle for the NFT.

