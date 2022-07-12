Bruce Springsteen Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The long-awaited North American tour of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will begin on February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The tour will mark the band's first since wrapping up the 14-month global "River Tour" in Australia in 2017 and will also be Bruce Springsteen's first in the United States since 2016.
Tickets for the tour in the United States will go on sale later this month, with on-sale dates ranging from July 20 to July 29.
The presale will be available to fans through Ticketmaster’s official portal. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan from July 12 to 17 for the chance to purchase tickets.
All verified registrants will be eligible to receive an access code. Registration does not guarantee that you will receive a code or that you will be able to purchase tickets.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band 2023 tour dates and venues
The two-and-a-half-month tour will begin with 31 United States shows and conclude with a home-state finale on April 14 in Newark, before Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band head to Europe for previously announced overseas dates that will extend into July.
Tickets for the European leg of the show have been on sale for a while now, and Ticketmaster has reported a sale of over 1.2 million tickets so far.
Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour dates and venues:
- 02/01 - Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena
- 02/03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- 02/05 - Orlando, Florida - Amway Center
- 02/07 - Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Live
- 02/10 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Centre
- 02/14 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Centre
- 02/16 - Austin, Texas - Moody Centre
- 02/18 - Kansas City, Montana - T-Mobile Centre
- 02/21 - Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Centre
- 02/25 - Portland, Orlando - Moda Centre
- 02/27 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
- 03/02 - Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena
- 03/05 - Saint Paul, Minnesota - Xcel Energy Centre
- 03/07 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum
- 03/09 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena
- 03/12 - Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun
- 03/14 - Albany, New York - MVP Arena
- 03/16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Centre
- 03/18 - State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Centre
- 03/20 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
- 03/23 - Buffalo, New York - KeyBank Centre
- 03/25 - Greensboro, North Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum
- 03/27 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- 03/29 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena
- 04/01 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden
- 04/03 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Centre
- 04/05 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- 04/07 - Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore Arena
- 04/09 - Elmont, New York - UBS Arena
- 04/11 - Elmont, New York - UBS Arena
- 04/14 - Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Centre
- 04/28 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
- 05/05 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
- 05/07 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
- 05/09 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
- 05/13 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
- 05/18 - Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani
- 05/21 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
- 05/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
- 06/11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
- 06/13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
- 06/21 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
- 06/24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
- 06/26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
- 06/30 - Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
- 07/02 - Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
- 07/11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
- 07/13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
- 07/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
- 07/18 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
- 07/23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
- 07/25 - Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
Bruce Springsteen last performed with the E Street Band on February 25, 2017, at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of their River tour.