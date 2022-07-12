Bruce Springsteen Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The long-awaited North American tour of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will begin on February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The tour will mark the band's first since wrapping up the 14-month global "River Tour" in Australia in 2017 and will also be Bruce Springsteen's first in the United States since 2016.

Tickets for the tour in the United States will go on sale later this month, with on-sale dates ranging from July 20 to July 29.

The presale will be available to fans through Ticketmaster’s official portal. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan from July 12 to 17 for the chance to purchase tickets.

All verified registrants will be eligible to receive an access code. Registration does not guarantee that you will receive a code or that you will be able to purchase tickets.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band 2023 tour dates and venues

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen 2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit brucespringsteen.net 2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit brucespringsteen.net. https://t.co/CgUpOUftho

The two-and-a-half-month tour will begin with 31 United States shows and conclude with a home-state finale on April 14 in Newark, before Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band head to Europe for previously announced overseas dates that will extend into July.

Tickets for the European leg of the show have been on sale for a while now, and Ticketmaster has reported a sale of over 1.2 million tickets so far.

Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour dates and venues:

02/01 - Tampa, Florida - Amalie Arena

02/03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

02/05 - Orlando, Florida - Amway Center

02/07 - Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Live

02/10 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Centre

02/14 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Centre

02/16 - Austin, Texas - Moody Centre

02/18 - Kansas City, Montana - T-Mobile Centre

02/21 - Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Centre

02/25 - Portland, Orlando - Moda Centre

02/27 - Seattle, Washington - Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 - Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen

verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen

03/05 - Saint Paul, Minnesota - Xcel Energy Centre

03/07 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum

03/09 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

03/12 - Uncasville, Connecticut - Mohegan Sun

03/14 - Albany, New York - MVP Arena

03/16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Centre

03/18 - State College, Pennsylvania - Bryce Jordan Centre

03/20 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

03/23 - Buffalo, New York - KeyBank Centre

03/25 - Greensboro, North Carolina - Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

03/29 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena

04/01 - New York, New York - Madison Square Garden

04/03 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Centre

04/05 - Cleveland, Ohio - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 - Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore Arena

04/09 - Elmont, New York - UBS Arena

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen

verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen

04/11 - Elmont, New York - UBS Arena

04/14 - Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Centre

04/28 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

05/05 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/07 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/09 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

05/13 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena

05/18 - Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

05/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

06/11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

06/13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

06/21 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06/26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

06/30 - Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

07/02 - Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

07/11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07/13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

07/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

07/18 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

07/25 - Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Bruce Springsteen @springsteen Bruce & The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the United States before heading to Europe. The shows will mark their first tour dates since Feb. 2017 and their first in North America since Sep. 2016. Bruce & The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the United States before heading to Europe. The shows will mark their first tour dates since Feb. 2017 and their first in North America since Sep. 2016.

Bruce Springsteen last performed with the E Street Band on February 25, 2017, at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of their River tour.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far