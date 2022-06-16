Rolling Loud New York 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more

The New York edition of the Rolling Loud festival, scheduled to take place from September 23 to 25 has announced its lineup. The festival will take place at the NYC Stadium at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The headliners for the festival include Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.
Tickets for the festival go on sale on the official website from June 17, 12 pm ET. Tickets for the festival are available in the General Admission, General Admission+ and the VIP categories, and are priced at $9.99, $14.99 and $19.99, respectively. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.
Babytron, Westside Gunn and more: The full lineup for Rolling Loud New York 2022
Here is a complete list of the artists that one can expect at the three-day festival in New York.
- Pusha T
- Danny Brown
- Lil Baby
- Chief Keef
- 21 Savage
- Boldy James with the Alchemist
- Moneybagg Yo
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Yung Lean
- BIA
- Fat Joe
- Babytron
- Fivio Foreign
- Westside Gunn
- Conway The Machine
- Benny The Butcher
- Busta Rhymes
- Curren$y
- Big Sean
- Ski Mask The Slump God
- Erica Banks
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Dream Doll, Key Glock
- Dej Loaf
- Sheck Wes
- Soulja Boy
- G Herbo
- Nardo Wick
- Rowdy Rebel
- Abra
- DaBaby
Rolling Loud Festival announces first Canada edition
Earlier this year, the Rolling Loud festival announced its first ever Canadian edition, which will take place from September 9 to 11. The festival, which will be held at Ontario Place in Toronto, Canada, will have headliners like Dave, Future, and Wizkid, among others. Tickets for the festival are available on Rolling Loud's official website.
Rolling Loud Canada Lineup
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Migos
- Roddy Ricch
- Trippie Redd
- Lil Yachty
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Canadian rap artists NAV
- Belly
- Pressa
- Skepta
- Central Cee
- AJ Tracey
- Rema
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Oliver Tree, Migos
- Suicide Boys
- Lil Tjay
- Lil Tecca
- Belly
- Sheck Wes
- Fivio Foreign
- Yung Bleu
- Pouya
- K Camp
- Killy
- Xavier Wulf
- Fat Nick
The Rolling Loud Portugal edition is also slated to happen from July 6 to 8 and the WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands is scheduled from July 1 to 3. The Miami edition of the festival, happening from July 22 to 24, will see headliners like Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar.
More about the festival
Founded as a hip-hop festival in 2015 by music promoters and school friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the first Rolling Loud festival took place in Miami, Florida. It later expanded its locations to include Los Angeles, Australia, New York City and Portugal.
The festival has been embroiled in a fair share of controversies, with the most recent coming from an injured woman who sued the organisers for causing several injuries during Travis Scott's set at the 2019 festival.
Marchelle Love noted that she was severely injured during the May 2019 incident, and filed a lawsuit in 2020, stating that the concert was dangerous and uncontrollable.
Travis Scott’s representatives in turn called the new accusations "a blatant and cynical attempt" to attack the artist over a deliberately misrepresented incident from 3 years ago.