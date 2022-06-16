Rolling Loud New York 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more

The New York edition of the Rolling Loud festival, scheduled to take place from September 23 to 25 has announced its lineup. The festival will take place at the NYC Stadium at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The headliners for the festival include Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on the official website from June 17, 12 pm ET. Tickets for the festival are available in the General Admission, General Admission+ and the VIP categories, and are priced at $9.99, $14.99 and $19.99, respectively. Check out the full lineup of the festival below.

Babytron, Westside Gunn and more: The full lineup for Rolling Loud New York 2022

Here is a complete list of the artists that one can expect at the three-day festival in New York.

Pusha T

Danny Brown

Lil Baby

Chief Keef

21 Savage

Boldy James with the Alchemist

Moneybagg Yo

Lil Uzi Vert

Yung Lean

BIA

Fat Joe

Babytron

Fivio Foreign

Westside Gunn

Conway The Machine

Benny The Butcher

Busta Rhymes

Curren$y

Big Sean

Ski Mask The Slump God

Erica Banks

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dream Doll, Key Glock

Dej Loaf

Sheck Wes

Soulja Boy

G Herbo

Nardo Wick

Rowdy Rebel

Abra

DaBaby

Rolling Loud Festival announces first Canada edition

Earlier this year, the Rolling Loud festival announced its first ever Canadian edition, which will take place from September 9 to 11. The festival, which will be held at Ontario Place in Toronto, Canada, will have headliners like Dave, Future, and Wizkid, among others. Tickets for the festival are available on Rolling Loud's official website.

Rolling Loud Canada Lineup

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Roddy Ricch

Trippie Redd

Lil Yachty

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Canadian rap artists NAV

Belly

Pressa

Skepta

Central Cee

AJ Tracey

Rema

Ski Mask the Slump God

Oliver Tree, Migos

Suicide Boys

Lil Tjay

Lil Tecca

Belly

Sheck Wes

Fivio Foreign

Yung Bleu

Pouya

K Camp

Killy

Xavier Wulf

Fat Nick

The Rolling Loud Portugal edition is also slated to happen from July 6 to 8 and the WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands is scheduled from July 1 to 3. The Miami edition of the festival, happening from July 22 to 24, will see headliners like Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar.

More about the festival

Founded as a hip-hop festival in 2015 by music promoters and school friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the first Rolling Loud festival took place in Miami, Florida. It later expanded its locations to include Los Angeles, Australia, New York City and Portugal.

The festival has been embroiled in a fair share of controversies, with the most recent coming from an injured woman who sued the organisers for causing several injuries during Travis Scott's set at the 2019 festival.

Marchelle Love noted that she was severely injured during the May 2019 incident, and filed a lawsuit in 2020, stating that the concert was dangerous and uncontrollable.

Travis Scott’s representatives in turn called the new accusations "a blatant and cynical attempt" to attack the artist over a deliberately misrepresented incident from 3 years ago.

