"Bud Light of gun safes": Liberty safe controversy explained as manufacturer faces boycott over FBI code scandal

Liberty Safe, a popular American gun-safe manufacturer, is facing a conservative boycott for giving away access to one of its customer’s safes to the FBI. The company shared a statement via social media on Wednesday, September 6, stating that the FBI asked for the access code on August 30 with a valid search warrant against the client, the 34-year-old Nathan Hughes of Arkansas.

The manufacturer shared that it was unaware of the details of the case and claimed to repeatedly deny the bureau’s requests for access to the code when the search warrant wasn’t issued.

However, the company explained that according to its policy, it is obligated to hand out the codes to law enforcement if a verified warrant grants the officials access to a certain property. Thus, only after receiving the proof that the warrant against Nathan was valid, they delivered the access code.

The safe-owner Nathan had been charged with several misdemeanors as well as felony civil disorder pertaining to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that took place after Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election.

The MAGA supporters, however, were not too happy about Liberty Safe violating its client’s privacy. One investor, Collin Rugg, compared the company to Bud Light and dissed the company via a post on X.

Conservatives call for Liberty Safe boycott following FBI controversy

The right-wing supporters quickly took to the internet to slam the safe-manufacturer. Many of them wrote that they should make Liberty Safe go through a similar boycott to Bud Light.

Earlier this year, conservatives attacked the well-known beer brand when it announced a collaboration with transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney. As a result, Bud Light's owner, Anheuser-Busch, suffered a loss of roughly $400 million.

Amidst the ongoing controversy involving gun-safe manufacturers, some people threatened to cancel their orders from Liberty Safe and some said that they would return their safe. One user pointed out that the company did not receive an order from the FBI to share the access code, but rather a mere request, and yet the manufacturer chose to violate the trust of its customers.

Conservatives call Liberty Safe a "traitor" for giving away access code

In reference to the incident, Charlie Kirk, CEO and founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization that helps uphold conservative politics in educational institutions, said:

"Liberty Safe is an enemy to gun owners. They could have fought the warrant—like Apple did—instead they buckled and bent over. Your guns are not safe with @libertysafeinc Boycott. Ridicule. Ruin their company.”

Every company follows different policies in terms of compliance with government requests to supply information about its customers. For example, Apple, which is otherwise deemed a “woke” company by conservatives, has always strictly denied requests to access iPhone passwords to any third party.

Liberty Safe manufactures its gun safes with a backdoor, which makes it easier for searchers to access the safe. The company was called a traitor for creating a breach of trust with its customers as well as posing a threat to their freedom. Since the criticism erupted online, the manufacturer has disabled comments on its posts on the platform X.