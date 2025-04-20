Buffalo Wild Wings brings back its All You Can Eat Wings Deal 

Buffalo Wild Wings has announced the return of its much-anticipated All You Can Eat Wings deal. While last year’s promotion was limited to boneless wings, this year’s offer includes both boneless and traditional wings. The sports bar and restaurant also shared the news on its social media platforms on April 18.

The deal starts on April 21 and will be available for a limited time only. The AYCE traditional wings + fries deal at Buffalo Wild Wings costs $24.99 per person, while the boneless wings + fries offer is available for $19.99. The offer is valid from Monday through Thursday only for dine-in.

Buffalo Wild Wings All You Can Eat deal includes all 26 sauces and dry rubs

Wing lovers look forward to BWW's All You Can Eat offer, and the deal is now back. The restaurant this time has included the traditional wings along with boneless wings. Last year, this deal was available only on Mondays and Wednesdays. This time, customers can enjoy AYCE for four days a week, from Monday through Thursday.

Customers can enjoy unlimited wings with their choice of sauces and dry rubs, selecting from Buffalo Wild Wings’ extensive range of 26 flavor options. The customers can also enjoy free fries in this deal, and those who love BWW's potato wedges or tots can have them in place of fries for an upcharge of $1 on their initial order.

Other important details about Buffalo Wild Wings' AYCE offer

The restaurant has listed the details about this deal on its website. According to the FAQs, customers will get 10 wings of their choice on their initial order. The initial order comes with the restaurant's new ranch or bleu cheese sauces along with two sauces of choice.

Once customers finish the initial order, they can ask for more. BWW will offer six wings at a time after the initial order. Guests can also ask for a fries refill. The deal is only valid for dine-in, and the option to take out is not available. The AYCE deal is limited to one person, and sharing it with others will void this offer. Also, this deal cannot be combined with other offers.

Other recent developments from Buffalo Wild Wings

The Wings Joint and Bar is offering its members free treats this month. Members can get a free sandwich with the purchase of $15. Starting from April 21, reward members will receive a free dessert with a $10 purchase. Non-members can sign up for membership to avail these benefits till April 30. New members are eligible for free delivery on their next order above $30.

Recently, the brand has added two new limited-time sauces to its extensive lineup. The brand has added BBQ ranch sauce, which is a combination of creamy ranch dressing and BBQ flavor. The other Buffalo Bleu sauce is a combination of Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese, garlic, and cayenne pepper.

While the AYCE offer is dine-in exclusive, customers who want to take out or order online can explore many other deals offered by Buffalo Wild Wings.

