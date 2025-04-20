Mountain Dew to release new Mango Rush Flavor at Little Caesars: All you need to know

Mountain Dew is all set to drop an exclusive flavor, Mango Rush, at Little Caesars. There has been a lot of buzz on the internet about this pizza chain's flavor for months, and Little Caesars has now formally announced its launch.

The pizza joint released an official press note on April 17, stating that Mountain Dew Mango Rush will be available only at Little Caesars locations across the US from May 5. This soda comes in a 16-oz collectible can donned in co-branded packaging. The new Mango Sweet Heat flavored drink will be available only for a limited time.

Mountain Dew Mango Rush is the second exclusive flavor from PepsiCo at Little Caesars

Mountain Dew is known for some of its collaborative flavors, like the Baja lineup in partnership with Taco Bell. Now the brand has added a new tropical flavor to this list. The soda label has unveiled its latest Mango Sweet Heat flavor, which will be available only at Little Caesars.

This variety is the second flavor from PepsiCo after Pepsi Pineapple, exclusive to the pizza chain. The pineapple-flavored soda was available as a limited-time offering during 2023 and 2024. However, this year's tropical soda treat comes in a mango flavor.

There was buzz about Mountain Dew Mango Rush since October last year, when the popular soda tracker and Instagrammer, Tyler Bowers, wrote about this in an article on Sporked. Later this year, in February and March, the creator shared the images and details on his Instagram account, @teamsupernovafb.. Fans have shown a great interest in trying the new flavor.

After many speculations, Little Caesars finally announced the release on April 17. The press note included the statement of the Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars, Greg Hamilton, which reads:

"We're excited to team up with Mountain Dew for the first time, especially given the success of Pepsi Pineapple and past flavor exclusives. Little Caesars customers seek out flavors to complement our fan-favorite offerings - which is why Mountain Dew Mango Rush is such a great fit."

The press note also shared the statement from the Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Away From Home, Scott Finlow, which reads:

"One thing Mountain Dew and Little Caesars fans both share is a thirst for adventurous flavors. With Mountain Dew Mango Rush, our goal was to collaborate with Little Caesars to create a new, refreshing beverage that pizza and Dew enthusiasts will love."

Flavor details of the new Mountain Dew Mango Rush

The new soda from Mountain Dew comes in a metallic orange hue reflecting the mangoes. The flavor comes with a sweet heat element, making it somewhat similar to the 2016 Mango Heat soda from Mountain Dew, which the brand released after teaming up with the Titanfall 2 game.

A Reddit user got this soda a week back and shared its similarity with Mango Heat. Furthermore, Parade magazine also shared a taste review, describing it as

"It's not overly sweet and it has an almost a spicy, peppery notes without being hot."

Mountain Dew has recently dropped Baja Cabo Citrus Soda, which is hitting stores on April 21. Mango Rush will follow this release and will be available on May 5. Soda lovers must remember that these drinks are coming for a limited time.

