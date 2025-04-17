How to get free double meat on any sub at Subway? Limited time offer explored

To celebrate the Lyrid Meteor Shower, Subway has announced its "Meatier Shower," a limited-time offer in which its members will get free double meat. The global sandwich giant announced this deal at the onset of the annual meteor shower. On April 16, Subway released a press note about the "Meatier Shower."

The double meat offer is valid through April 29. MVP rewards members can get double meat on any sandwich at no extra cost. The deal is valid only on website and app orders across the US. Non-members who sign up for the membership program during this period are also eligible for this deal.

Subway's Meatier Shower free double meat deal is available from April 16 to 29

The famous Lyrid meteor shower started on April 16 and will continue until April 25. To mark this annual astronomical event, Subway has introduced a double meat deal to its MVP rewards members. In addition to releasing an official press note, the label shared two Instagram posts with the details of the deal.

In the press release, the sandwich chain describes the "Meatier Shower" deal in the following words:

"A meteor shower of a different kind is entering earth's atmosphere today: the Subway Meatier Shower."

The description continued:

"Each day during the Meatier Shower, Subway will rain down major savings on its biggest fans with a digital coupon for free double meat on any sandwich – delivered straight to every MVP Rewards member's account."

It further reads:

"The sky's the limit for hungry fans to satisfy their craving, whether choosing between Subway's chef-crafted subs or building their own – all served with double the freshly sliced deli meats, flavorful tuna, savory rotisserie-style chicken or juicy steak at no extra cost."

As mentioned, the deal is exclusively available to MVP Rewards members at participating US locations. The limited-time deal is online only and can be redeemed through a digital coupon received on the Member's account. Valid through April 29, the free double meat offer cannot be combined with other offers and is limited to one use per day.

Non-members can also get the deal by joining the MVP rewards program

Those not part of the loyalty member program and who want to avail themselves of the "Meatier Shower" deal can sign up for the membership during the offer period. In addition to this deal, participants will get other membership perks, such as

New members get 250 points just for signing up for MVP Rewards.

Members can redeem points for Subway® Cash to use toward purchases.

Every year, members get a birthday freebie.

Members get access to exclusive swag and goodies.

Members are eligible for free chips on Fridays with any purchase.

The membership benefits depend on the star levels, with Pro being the lowest with a $0 requirement and All-Star being the highest, which requires a minimum $400 annual purchase.

In other news, the sandwich label recently collaborated with Doritos and added Doritos Footlong Nachos to its menu on April 10. Guests can customize these Footlong Nachos with different veg add-ons and can also add rotisserie-style chicken or steak for no extra cost. Guests can enjoy this limited-time collaborative offering for $5.

