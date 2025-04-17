Panera introduces new Croissant Toast Sandwiches: All you need to know

Panera has launched a new spring menu, featuring two new Croissant Toast Sandwiches: Fromage and Croque Monsieur. The restaurant released an official press note to announce the new menu.

Apart from these croissant toast sandwiches, the menu includes a new Strawberry Chicken Caprese Salad. Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad and Mexican Street Corn Chowder also return as a part of this spring lineup. The new menu items are available from April 16 at Panera's outlets across the US.

Panera's new croissant toast sandwiches are a part of "It Just Meals Good"

Known for its salads and bread bowls, the popular restaurant has started offering French-inspired quick bites. The brand added breakfast egg sandwiches using croissant toasts earlier. The label has now expanded this new addition with the introduction of the new spring lineup.

The press release announcing the new launches includes the statement of the brand's VP of Culinary, Scott Uehlein, which reads:

"Our new Croissant Toasts are an innovative gamechanger for our sandwich menu. These unique sandwiches are curated with an all-butter, flaky croissant sliced bread, delivering a truly delicious product and experience like nothing Panera has had on its menu before."

The statement continued,

"Its amazing appearance is only surpassed by its taste – a perfect balance of a crisp crust and buttery, layered interior that makes these menu items truly special. It's everything our guests love about croissants and sandwiches made into two irresistible offerings."

The new menu is a part of the brand's newly launched platform, "It Just Meals Good." The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Shambura, described the new platform in the press release as:

"With our new brand platform, 'It Just Meals Good™,' we are bringing energy, confidence and a renewed focus on what makes Panera unique while leaning into our heritage."

The CMO further added,

"We are going beyond our menu and celebrating the power of a meal that is special and worth savoring – and the best thing is our guests get to decide exactly what that means for them in the moment."

The new spring menu is available for a limited time across the US locations, and customers can also order it online from the brand's website and app.

What does Panera's new spring lineup offer?

Introduced on April 16, the new menu additions are:

Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast: The new sandwich is made with buttery croissant toast, which packs Black Forest ham and melty provolone. The sandwich is also stacked with Asiago cheeses and caramelized onions, with gruyere spread onto toast. The sandwich comes with a free side and costs $11.79.

The new sandwich is made with buttery croissant toast, which packs Black Forest ham and melty provolone. The sandwich is also stacked with Asiago cheeses and caramelized onions, with gruyere spread onto toast. The sandwich comes with a free side and costs $11.79. Fromage Croissant Toast: This cheese sandwich combines American cheeses and melty provolone on the same buttery croissant toast. For flavors, it has caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli. This quick bite costs $9.79.

This cheese sandwich combines American cheeses and melty provolone on the same buttery croissant toast. For flavors, it has caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli. This quick bite costs $9.79. Strawberry Chicken Caprese Salad: The newly added salad is a mix of greens and arugula done in balsamic vinaigrette. The mix is then topped with strawberries, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, toasted pecan pieces, and basil. The salad is available in half and full sizes, with a price of $10.29 and $14.59, respectively.

Apart from these three fresh additions, the brand has brought back Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad and Mexican Street Corn Chowder. It is important to note that the prices mentioned above are for pick-up orders from a California-based outlet. The prices across the stores and locations may vary.

Furthermore, one can make these new croissant sandwiches a part of the brand's "You Pick Two" deal for an additional discount. For other offers, customers can also join Panera's membership for free.

