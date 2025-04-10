Happy Egg launches new Pasture-Raised Eggs: All you need to know

Known for its organic and free-range eggs, Happy Egg has introduced its new Pasture-Raised Eggs. The egg company announced its new product in an official press release on April 8, 2025. The launch came after the brand's merger with Egg Innovations, a vertically integrated business dealing in pasture-raised eggs, in October 2024.

Happy Egg's newly launched Pasture-Raised eggs come in a 12-count carton. These eggs are now available at retailers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, and will soon hit the stores in other states in the US. The price details, however, have not been shared by the company at the time of writing this article.

Happy Egg's pasture-raised eggs are American Humane Certified

Started its business in 2012, the label is known for its emphasis on animal welfare while providing quality eggs to consumers. The company partners with over 100 independent family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to offer free-range, organic, or heritage eggs.

The brand has now added pasture-raised eggs to its portfolio. In the official press note released via PR Newswire, the statement of the chief marketing officer of the brand, Whitney Fortin, said:

"Our pasture-raised eggs reflect everything Happy Egg stands for: exceptional care for our hens, rich yolks that look and taste incredible, and food that brings joy to the table. This launch is about giving families even more to love when they reach for Happy Egg."

The brand completed its merger with Egg Innovations in October last year, which provides the company with more resources like farms, a feed mill, and a dedicated packing and distribution center, etc. Egg Innovations, known for its regenerative egg farming, already offers organic pasture-raised eggs under its sub-label Helpful Hens.

This added capacity helped Happy Egg to expand its basket with new pasture-raised eggs. The new offering, like its free-range eggs, is American Humane Certified. The label was the first commercial free-range egg producer in the States to get this certification in 2015.

Other features of Happy Egg's new pasture-raised eggs

While the company already offers free-range eggs and takes pride in their quality orange yolk. The new eggs raise the bar even more since pasture-raised eggs are produced following even higher standards than free-range eggs.

In the press release, the brand stated that these eggs are laid by hens raised on 50 acres of pasture, providing them free space to live and an ample amount of natural food.

The brand's page describes the newly launched eggs, saying:

"On our American Humane Certified pasture-raised farms, each hen enjoys 108 square feet of lush open pasture—plenty of room to roam, forage, and soak up the sunshine. It's a difference you can see and taste inside every shell."

As per the brand's site, on the nutritional side, each egg offers 6g of protein and 70 calories with zero trans fat. The eggs come in a biodegradable yellow carton. With current availability in four states, the eggs are yet to reach every state in the US. Meanwhile, customers can check their availability with the help of the store locator on the official website.

In the press release, the brand also stated that it is committed to partnering with more farmers amid the current egg shortage to meet the demand for quality eggs. Customers can also check out their organic free-range eggs.

