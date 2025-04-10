100% of cocoa in MrBeast’s Feastables' chocolate is now Fairtrade certified: All you need to know

Feastables, the chocolate brand founded by popular YouTuber MrBeast, is now Fairtrade-certified. This means the company sources 100% of its cocoa from Fairtrade-certified cooperatives. This is the second certification that has come in less than a month. On March 17, MrBeast's label informed through a press release that it had completed the kosher certification process.

The certification confirms that the brand’s chocolates are made using cocoa sourced in accordance with globally recognized standards set by the Fairtrade Foundation. These standards promote fair compensation for farmers, environmental sustainability, and other ethical production practices.

On April 8, the brand announced this development through an official press note. Customers can expect Feastables' chocolates in Fairtrade-certified packaging by the summer of this year.

Fairtrade certification is a part of Feastables' Ethical Sourcing Strategy

Started in 2022, Feastables' chocolates have gained global recognition due to their association with Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, who currently has the highest number of YouTube subscribers in the world. The YouTuber is known for working for the betterment of West Africa, especially the cocoa farmers.

Furthering their efforts in this direction, the brand has received recognition from the Fairtrade Foundation. In the press release, the brand informed that this is a part of their ethical sourcing strategy, which aims to bring 1.5 million children out of the clutches of child labor and provide them with education. In the released note, the statement of Jimmy Donaldson, the founder of the brand, reads:

"The status-quo of the big chocolate sector means nearly half of all children living in cocoa communities in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire are engaged in illegal child labor. We created Feastables, and we're going to use the incredible network of our fans, to change the way business is done in cacao-growing regions around the world."

He added,

"I know we can create chocolate that people can afford and that also pays farmers fairly, so kids don't have to work."

As per the press release, the Executive Director of Fairtrade America, Amanda Archila, stated:

"By partnering with Fairtrade, Feastables is leading the industry by example. Feastables is taking their commitment a step further by paying the Fairtrade Living Income Reference Price, which will help farmers invest in sustainable production and support a fair living for themselves and their families so that cocoa growing communities can thrive."

There is a growing trend of customers choosing ethically and sustainably sourced products. The press note stated that 71 percent of global consumers are familiar with the Fairtrade mark. So, apart from helping farmers, this will increase the brand's reach.

About Fairtrade America and its efforts for cocoa

Fairtrade America is a part of Fairtrade International, a nonprofit organization promoting fairer trading conditions for producers in developing countries. The Foundation does not actively trade or sell items but rather licenses the use of the Fairtrade Mark to products that comply with globally recognized Fairtrade criteria. In the cocoa industry, the organization is focused on:

Provide decent livelihoods

To pull children out of child labor

Working on gender equality

Better organizing marginal farmers through cooperatives

Building a climate-resilient cocoa industry

In other news, the brand released peanut butter eggs in February this year for this Easter. By purchasing Feastables, MrBeast's fans can stand a chance to become a contestant in Beast Games season 2. Interested people can visit the official website for more details on the rules.

