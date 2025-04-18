Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Price, availability, and more details explored

Taco Bell is bringing back its Crispy Chicken Nuggets this month. The global food joint released an official press note on April 17, 2025, announcing the comeback of Crispy Chicken Nuggets on April 24. These quick bites became a hot seller during their debut in December 2024.

This item is returning along with the highest-voted Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, tangy Bell Sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce. The Crispy Chicken Nuggets will be available in 5-count and 10-count a la carte for $3.99 and $6.99, respectively. Taco Bell also offers them in meal options with Nacho Fries and a large fountain drink.

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets will join the permanent menu in 2026

In 2024, Taco Bell introduced a number of menu items, and Crispy Chicken Nuggets were one of the most loved additions. According to the press release, nearly 5 million customers ordered these chicken bites during their trial run and one in six orders included nuggets, which sold out within a week.

Fans have been requesting their return ever since. In March, during the Live Más Live 2025 event, the taco chain announced that the item would return twice this year as limited-time releases, eventually leading to a permanent spot on the menu in 2026. Nonetheless, Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming on April 24 for a longer run than their previous release.

The official press release of the brand includes the statement of the company's chief marketing officer, Taylor Montgomery, which reads:

"We're a taco place doing chicken our own way and like all our best moments, it's a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules. The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we're looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want."

The statement continues:

"We know we're not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves — they're bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell."

This release is part of the brand's strategy to expand its chicken offerings, and many other innovative chicken-led items will follow.

Other details about Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets

The brand finalized the recipe of this item after testing more than 50 recipes and flavor combinations. These nuggets are prepared from all-white meat chicken, which is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk. These soaked nuggets are coated in tortilla-crumb coating before cooking them until brown and crisp.

The brand has given the price and portion size details in the press release as:

A la carte:

5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce: $3.99*

10-piece nugget + 2 dipping sauces: $6.99*

In Combo:

5-piece nugget combo + 1 dipping sauce: $5.99*

10-piece nugget combo + 2 dipping sauces: $8.99*

The April 24 release also brings back the sauce trio, which came earlier during the nugget's debut. This sauce trio includes the top choice of people for these nuggets, the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, along with Jalapeño Honey Mustard and Bell Sauce. Foodies will be able to pair these nuggets with a sweet and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce in May.

Taco Bell has further informed that under its Sauce Container US Recycling Program, its members can earn 80 reward points in April for mailing used sauce cups. For further details, refer to the official website.

