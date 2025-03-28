Taco Bell is bringing back Chalupas menu after 6-year hiatus: All we know so far

Taco Bell, the American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants, has brought back an elevated version of its most anticipated item, street chalupas, to the menu. According to PR Newswire, the brand has launched Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas.

Notably, a mashup of two fan favorites, including the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and Cheesy Street Chalupas, the all-new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas have landed on Taco Bell's menus nationwide.

Featuring a crispy new exterior of toasted cheddar shell and a new craveable Chile Lime Crema Sauce, this new menu item is priced at $5.49. An a la carte offering, the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas are available for fans to enjoy starting March 27 for a limited time.

Taco Bell's new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas explored

An ode to street food culture, the new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas brings together the best of traditional street tacos with simple ingredients like onions and cilantro into a crispy toasted cheddar shell and a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce.

Announcing the debut of Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas to its fans, the fast food joint took to the social media platform Instagram and wrote:

“Outside? perfection. inside? perfection. toasted cheddar street chalupas out now”

Initially tested in Houston last year in August 2024 and recently announced at the brand’s Live Más LIVE event in New York, the new chalupa innovation merges two fan-favorite menu creations from the past. Dubbed as the ultimate mashup of crispy, cheesy, and street-inspired indulgence, this new offering combines the elements of Toasted Cheddar Chalupa from 2019 and last year’s Cheesy Street Chalupas.

Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's Vice President, Product Innovation, said in a press release on March 27, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"The street taco is a cultural staple built on bold flavor and quality ingredients, and the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas honors that tradition while bringing in a unique Taco Bell touch that packs even more flavor into every bite."

Talking about the new chalupa innovation, Luis Restrepo further added:

"Fans immediately fell in love with the crispy, cheesy bite of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019, and now we're elevating that street-inspired flavor experience and that's exactly the kind of comeback our fans have been waiting for."

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas flavors explored

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas (Image via Taco Bell/ PR Newswire)

Shell : Toasted to perfection, this chalupa shell features a layer of mild cheddar that is baked directly into the dough, giving a crispy, cheesy, and savory bite.

: Toasted to perfection, this chalupa shell features a layer of mild cheddar that is baked directly into the dough, giving a crispy, cheesy, and savory bite. Ingredients : An ode to the street taco, this new chalupa offering is packed with fresh onions and cilantro. Fans can choose from slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak.

: An ode to the street taco, this new chalupa offering is packed with fresh onions and cilantro. Fans can choose from slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak. Sauce: The new Chile Lime Crema Sauce is a bold and zesty fusion of lime, fiery chile peppers, garlic, parmesan, and Romano cheeses.

Price and availability

The new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas start at $5.49 for a two-piece à la carte order of chalupas. Available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, this new offering is a limited-time offer and available for fans to purchase from March 27 while supplies last.

Fans can also enjoy this new menu item as part of the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box. Priced at $9.00, this new feast features two Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas, one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, one Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a Medium Fountain Drink.

Taco Bell also releases New Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries

All-new Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries are joining the new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas. Also, now on menus for a limited time, fans can order Nacho Fries topped with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, and the spicy Caliente Sauce.

