Buffalo Wild Wings launches One and $1 Deal for limited time

The specialty of Buffalo Wild Wings is, of course, chicken wings, which all of their customers love. However, there is something else on the menu that the restaurant chain wants their customers to taste - their hand-smashed burgers. Starting April 5, 2023, the brand has been urging its customers to try the burgers with the introduction of their new One and $1 Deal. The deal is available for a limited time at participating sports bars nationwide.

The restaurant serves a wide range of menu items, including Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings tossed in one of its 14 distinctive sauces and four signature spices. The restaurant has a multi-media system, a full bar, and an open style that caters to both sports fans and families.

Needless to say, fans of the brand love not only the food but the vibe that the restaurant has.

Buffalo Wild Wings has three different burgers that fans enjoy

To avail the latest offer, all customers need to do is select their preferred hand-smashed burger, and for an additional $1, they can add six boneless wings to their order.

The brand's 26 sauces and spices range from Lemon Pepper and Mango Habanero to limited-edition flavors like the new Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic. All of these spices and sauces can be used on the wings.

Burger options at the restaurant range from classics like the Smoked Brisket Burger and Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger to inventive creations influenced by local cuisine. The brand's burgers include:

Smoked Brisket Burger – The Smoked Brisket Burger is a double-patty, double-cheeseburger with smoked brisket, pickle chips, honey barbecue sauce, and smokey adobo sauce on top

– The Smoked Brisket Burger is a double-patty, double-cheeseburger with smoked brisket, pickle chips, honey barbecue sauce, and smokey adobo sauce on top Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger - A classic double patty with bacon, then topped with American cheese, hatch chile peppers, grilled onion, and pickled Fresno chiles with hatch chile aioli

- A classic double patty with bacon, then topped with American cheese, hatch chile peppers, grilled onion, and pickled Fresno chiles with hatch chile aioli All-American Cheeseburger - The All-American Cheeseburger consists of two hand-smashed hamburger patties that are then topped with American cheese, sea salt, coarse black pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise. All of this is placed on a challah bread

The brand's burgers, wings, and sauces are loved by customers who keep going back for more and will be delighted to learn of the new One and $1 deal.

The chief marketing officer of the chain, Tristan Meline, said in a statement that the brand is known for its iconic wings and its 26 sauces and seasonings. However, Tristan said, their burgers are the "real secret on the menu." He added that the brand understands that people might be skeptical of ordering burgers at Buffalo Wild Wings, which is why they have the One and $1 offer.

The CMO noted:

“We know once you’ve tried our burgers, you’ll love them.”

The One and $1 Deal is available for a brief period at select outlets of the brand across the country.

Buffalo Wild Wings recently celebrated its 50th GO location

This week, Parker, Colorado, saw the opening of the Buffalo Wild Wings' 50th GO location. For customers who want to enjoy their wings off-site, Buffalo Wild Wings GO streamlines takeaways and deliveries with a walk-up counter and digital menu boards.

In addition to standard and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 of Buffalo Wild Wings' special sauces and dry rubs are available at this new site. Customers can place an order in advance and pick up their food at the Parker location in a hassle-free, contactless experience that was modeled after the first BWW GO that debuted in 2020.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a restaurant chain owned by Inspire Brands was founded in 1982 and is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. It has over 1,200 restaurants in ten countries worldwide.

