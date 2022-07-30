Bun B net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as his Trill Burgers is named the best burger in America

Bun B’s burger brand, Trill Burgers, has emerged as the winner of Good Morning America’s United States of Burgers competition.

Trill Burgers won the title on Friday, July 29, in Times Square, New York, where they competed against the rest of the finalists, namely Philadelphia’s Lucky’s Last Chance, Atlanta’s The Companion, and Miami’s Babe’s Meat & Counter.

Rod Ryan Show @rodryanshow



ihr.fm/3SeRKLN Good Morning America named the legendary Houston Rapper Bun B's Trill Burger the best burger in America. Good Morning America named the legendary Houston Rapper Bun B's Trill Burger the best burger in America.ihr.fm/3SeRKLN https://t.co/iHQlfl2baR

Chef and TV personality Gina Neely, football running back Tiki Barber, NBA player Jalen Rose, WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil, and ABC anchor Sam Champion voted for Trill Burgers from the judges' panel.

Speaking about his victory, Bun said:

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense. To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

Trill Burgers was launched back in August 2021 as a pop-up restaurant, and its next pop-up is scheduled to take place at Rock the Bells music festival.

Bun B’s net worth explored

Bun B earned most of his fortune from his career as a rapper (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Bun B gained recognition while he was a member of the rap duo UGK alongside Pimp C. He has released five albums so far, all of which have been loved and appreciated by fans.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 49-year-old has a net worth of around $4 million. Although detailed information about his assets is not available, most of his fortune comes from his career as a rapper.

Also known as Bernard James Freeman, he formed the rap duo UGK with Pimp C in the 80s. The latter initially released a demo tape that did not feature Freeman and was spotted by record label Bigytime Records. Prior to the release of their first album Too Hard to Swallow, they released an extended play called Banned since the former’s songs were explicit.

The duo released three more albums before Pimp C went to jail. Bun B began making guest appearances in albums by other rappers and released a mixtape called Legends. He released his first album, Trill, in October 2005 and it reached the sixth position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pimp C passed away in 2007, after which Freeman started focusing on his solo career. He released his second album, II Trill, in 2008, followed by Trill OG in August 2010. The singles included in the albums received a lot of love from the rapper's fans.

Bun B’s fourth album, Trill OG: The Epilogue, was released in November 2013, and it also featured the leftover tracks from Freeman’s third album. He announced his tour, 'The Trillest Tour,' in January 2014, which was held that same year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far