Tichina Arnold net worth 2022: Actress' fortune explored as she finalizes divorce from Rico Hines 

Tichina Arnold is now officially divorced from Rico Hines. Court documents have confirmed that their divorce was finalized on July 15 this year.

Arnold and Hines' representatives have not yet commented on the divorce. Arnold filed for divorce in August 2021. The split was confirmed in 2016 by Arnold's representative.

Tichina Arnold's net worth explored

Tichina Arnold started her career as a child. She has gained recognition for her performances in various television series like Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, Survivor's Remorse, The Neighborhood, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 53-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Although details on her assets are not available, her work in the entertainment industry has been her primary source of income.

Tichina Arnold has accumulated a lot of wealth from her work in the entertainment industry (Image via Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Arnold made her debut in the 1986 horror comedy musical film Little Shop of Horrors. She eventually became famous and continued appearing in films like How I Got into College and Scenes from a Mall. She was cast in a permanent role in the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope and as Sharla Valentine in All My Children.

Tichina portrayed Pamela James in Martin. She also appeared in One on One, Big Momma's House, Wild Hogs, and Civil Brand. She appeared as Rochelle in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and played the lead role in The Lena Baker Story.

She lent her voice to the adult animated sitcom The Boondocks and appeared in the onstage revival of The Wiz in 2009. She then made a guest appearance as Aunt Nancy in the Disney XD sitcom Pair of Kings. She portrayed the best friend of Fran Lovett (played by Fran Drescher) in the sitcom Happily Divorced.

Tichina Arnold established a designer headgear company called China Moon Rags in 1998. The products were used by Arnold's celebrity friends, including Tisha Campbell, Regina King, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye McCoy, and others.

Tichina Arnold and Rico Hines split explained

The Drillbit Taylor star revealed her breakup to a few people by showing a s*x tape of Rico cheating on her. The video went viral, although Arnold confirmed that no one from her side was responsible for it. However, she mentioned that this was not the first time Hines cheated on her. She said:

“I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant. Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem. I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life.”

Arnold added that she ignored Hines' previous mistakes, but she also saved herself and represented those women who didn't know how to save themselves. While speaking to People, Tichina said she was thinking about dating again but had doubts about getting married again, considering her age.

Tichina Arnold was previously married to Lamon Brewster and has a daughter, Alijah Kai, with music producer Carvin Haggins.

