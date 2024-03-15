Buying Beverly Hills season 2 trailer breakdown: 4 major takeaways

After its eight episodes run in November 2022, Buying Beverly Hills will make a return with season 2 on March 22. With its release date inching closer, Netflix recently released a trailer that revealed the much-awaited insights of the upcoming seasons.

Buying Beverly Hills follows Mauricio Umansky's real estate company, The Agency, which deals in and around the Beverly Hills area. This season will mostly focus on Kyle and Mauricio's separation, what caused it, and how it will impact the familial and professional dynamics of the Umansky house.

In addition to discussing Alexia's new crush and a resolve scene between Ben Belack and Brandon Graves, the trailer shows Mauricio and Kyle talking about their breakup and speculating about who will be the next heir to The Agency.

Four major takeaways from the season 2 trailer of Buying Beverly Hills

1) Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' separation to take center stage on Buying Beverly Hills season 2

As confirmed by US Weekly in July 2023, Kyle and Mauricio ended their marriage after 27 years. Kyle clarified in her interview that they had broken up because of trust issues. The trailer hints at the upcoming season touching on the same.

It opens with Kyle and Mauricio talking about how travel affects them, cutting to a scene at the dining table with all their daughters where Kyle is seen saying, "We wanted to have this conversation when we're all together. For obvious reasons," alluding to a scene where they reveal their separation to the rest of the family.

2) The Agency faces business concerns after Mauricio and Kyle decided to separate after 27 years of marriage

Buying Beverly Hills is named after Mauricio's business, The Agency, which manages real estate in Beverly Hills, so it is only natural for the show to delve into the repercussions that the business will face because of Mauricio's separation from Kyle, who has been helping with it for 27 years.

In the trailer of Buying Beverly Hills season 2, Mauricio is seen chatting with a colleague about Kyle's decision to separate from him, which leads him to ask Mauricio how it is going to affect their business. The scene cuts to Mauricio talking from a stage, "The Agency being a large family, just like every family, there's conflict."

3) Sophia Umansky has a crush on Adam Rosenfeld

The trailer shows a clip where Alexia is seen telling someone about Sophia's crush on Adam. She says, "Sophia has a huge crush on Adam." By Adam, she means Adam Rosenfeld, whom Sophia mimics, saying, "He was literally like, 'You look amazing tonight' and I was like, 'Oh!'".

However, further in the trailer, Adam is seen hand in hand with Melissa Platt, and Sophia is seen calling him a liar. How far their relationship went before Adam decided to slide with another lady is for the fans to find out on March 22.

4) The Agency is ready for a new heir to its throne

The trailer suggests that all four daughters of Mauricio and Kyle have been working and getting themselves familiar with the family business for a while now.

In a discussion at the company, Joey Ben-Zvi was seen saying, "Last year, I would've said Farrah. This year, Alexia. She's really stepped up," referring to the question "Who's the heir to the throne?" previously asked on the trailer.

Alexia from Buying Beverly Hills (Image via Netflix)

Ben Baleck is seen saying, "So does this mean I am calling Alexia... Boss?" Another employee of the group is seen saying, "When it comes to who's gonna be the head of, I think that that's me."

In another scene, Joey Ben-Zvi is seen saying at a sisters's gathering, "She literally said if you guys took over The Agency, it'd be business suicide." The statement got shocking reactions from the girls at the table.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 will have 10 episodes, contrary to the 8 episodes season 1 had. All 10 episodes will be released together on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Netflix.