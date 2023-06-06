"BYE team soldier"- Fans react to Team Soldier being penalized in Siren: Survive the Island episode 8

Siren: Survive the Island returned to screens with the remaining episodes (6-10) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on Netflix. In the new episodes, athletes and firefighters formed an alliance to target and take out one team, Team Soldier. During the Base Battle in episodes 7 and 8, the alliance rushed to soldiers’ camps to capture their flags, and Team Firefighter managed to pull out an individual flag of their opponent.

However, the battle was paused due to the weather and to figure out who was eliminated. The siren eventually ruled that while one member of Team Soldier was eliminated, another member acted against the rules by throwing a fire extinguisher at their opponent. Fans took to social media to chime in about the incident and bid goodbye to the team, saying they can never win if they play dirty.

🧚🏾‍♀️🦋 @maj07_ You can never win when you play dirty. BYE team soldier 🥱🥱🥱 #Siren_SurvivetheIsland You can never win when you play dirty. BYE team soldier 🥱🥱🥱#Siren_SurvivetheIsland

Fans react to Team Soldier being penalized during Siren: Survive the Island episode 8

Siren: Survive the Island season 1 episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger with members of Team Firefighter and Team Soldier, each pulling their opponent’s individual flags. The confusion about who was the first to capture the flag led to an argument between the two teams and called for the siren to decide.

The battle was put on hold while the siren made its decision, which was eventually in favor of Team Firefighter. However, the siren further pointed out another aspect of the game that went against the rules.

While trying to defend their flag, Team Soldier used a fire extinguisher to create a smoke screen to delay their opponent’s attack. However, once the extinguisher ran out, the Siren: Survive the Island cast members threw it at Team Firefighter, which had the potential to harm the other team.

The siren stated that as it was against the rules to harm any contestants, Soldiers’ action was to be penalized. As a result, Lee Hyun-seon was eliminated, and Kang Eun-mi was penalized, resulting in only two Team Soldiers being allowed to continue playing in the Base Battle.

As the team was clearly outnumbered, it was easy for the other teams to overpower them and capture their base, which led to their elimination from the Netflix show.

birbdank @birbydank Glad that soldier team got penalised , they are so up themselves #Siren_SurvivetheIsland Glad that soldier team got penalised , they are so up themselves #Siren_SurvivetheIsland

austine @austinedal1



Too bad they cheated when they could’ve trusted their teammates



#Siren_SurvivetheIsland Team Soldier would’ve had a better chance if the 1st battle wasn’t stopped. The 2 ppl in the infiltration team would’ve gotten Firefighter’s flag quicker since all 4 of them were attackingToo bad they cheated when they could’ve trusted their teammates Team Soldier would’ve had a better chance if the 1st battle wasn’t stopped. The 2 ppl in the infiltration team would’ve gotten Firefighter’s flag quicker since all 4 of them were attackingToo bad they cheated when they could’ve trusted their teammates#Siren_SurvivetheIsland

cecilia @iAmCehCille glad dirty tricks didn't work.

#Siren_SurvivetheIsland ahhh. those two soldiers who got eliminated.. so satisfyingglad dirty tricks didn't work. ahhh. those two soldiers who got eliminated.. so satisfying 😂😍 glad dirty tricks didn't work. 👏#Siren_SurvivetheIsland

Mar @drama_watcher10 Team soldier had a better chance at winning during the first round of base battle, only if they didn't get too competitive. #Siren_SurvivetheIsland Team soldier had a better chance at winning during the first round of base battle, only if they didn't get too competitive. #Siren_SurvivetheIsland

yana @barbienyeong I was rooting for team soldier. I still think they were the best. #Siren_SurvivetheIsland I was rooting for team soldier. I still think they were the best. #Siren_SurvivetheIsland

Fans took to social media to react to the Siren: Survive the Island team being penalized and stated that they don’t understand how anyone could like the team from the Netflix show. Some called them cheaters and liars. They further stated they were glad the two soldiers were made to stand back from the competition because dirty tricks don’t work.

One person stated that the Siren: Survive the Island team had a better chance of winning if the first battle wasn’t stopped and added that it was too bad that they cheated when they could have trusted their teammates. Fans further blamed their over-competitiveness for the loss.

Team Soldier returns

The end of episode 8 saw the teams being made aware of a consolation match between the eliminated teams. During the match, the eliminated Siren: Survive the Island teams had to roll a 100kg boulder to the Battle Arena to return to the competition.

At the beginning of the match, all three teams, Stunt, Police, and Soldier, started out strong. Eventually, the soldiers took over and became the first team to roll their boulders into the arena and once again secured their position in the competition.

All episodes of Siren: Survive the Island are available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes