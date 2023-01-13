Cabinet Health on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, founder, and all about the sustainable pharmaceuticals company

Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode is set to feature new products and brands whose founders will take center stage as they pitch for funding to take their businesses to the next level.

One of the businesses set to appear on the show is Cabinet Health, a sustainable pharmaceutical company founded by Achal Patel and Russ Gong.

The two are set to appear on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, which is set to air on Friday, January 13, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Shark Tank season 14's Cabinet has roots in India

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, numerous projects and their founders will appear on the show to pitch to get the Sharks to invest to help them move up the success ladder.

One of the companies set to appear in the upcoming episode is Cabinet, a sustainable pharmaceutical company with ancient roots in India. The company was featured as one of the 10 most innovative social good companies of 2022, and they made it into the list with their efforts to eliminate single-use plastic in the field of medicine.

Fast Company stated that the pharmaceutical company created a refillable, compostable pouch for pills using wood blends and other bio-based materials as an alternative for the plastic bottles that are used. Cabinet had over 700,000 customers by the end of 2021 and aims to save 3.5 pounds of plastic from being disposed of in the environment on average.

It added:

"The pouch can withstand elements such as moisture and heat, providing a cozy home for active drug ingredients included in most common remedies for colds, allergies, and nagging tummy aches."

In 2023, the company hopes to expand to retailers, pharmacies, and prescriptions to provide consumers with high-quality, plastic-free options for common, daily-use medicines.

They recently joined forces with organizations such as The Global Impact Fund, Natureza Growth Partners, and more to eliminate single-use plastic.

Consumers can find their products on their website, and their sets include medicines for sleep and stress management, pain relief, digestive health, cold and flu relief, and allergy relief. Each of these packs starts at $10 and goes up to $14.

The Shark Tank product also sells bundles of medicines, including a Baby Shark Bundle and a Great White Shark Bundle. The baby shark bundle consists of three best-selling medicines, a $10 Cabinet cash card, and a personalized bottle on future Rx purchases worth $10, for a total of $30.

The Great White Shark Pack contains six best-selling medicines, a $15 Cabinet card, a personalized bottle on future Rx purchases worth $10, and free shipping. It costs a total of $58. The Shark Tank company also sells refills starting at $8.

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank, guest shark Tony Xu, the CEO and founder of DoorDash, is set to make an appearance on the ABC show. Tune in on Friday at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on the ABC show and stream it on Hulu.

