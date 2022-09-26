Call Me Kat Season 3 guest cast list: Meet the 2 actors confirmed to appear in Mayim Bialik's show

Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik, will return for a third season on Thursday, September 29, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. The sitcom first aired in 2021 and featured several interesting story arcs. The meta cameos of characters from Bialik's previous and current roles were one of the things that set Call Me Kat apart from other sitcoms.

These cameos were an incredibly important part of the show, serving both comedic and plot purposes. Call Me Kat revolves around Bialik's character's life and daily occurrences as she runs a cat cafe in Louisville. The show's synopsis reads:

"An optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defies societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville,...Kat finds herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can -- with joy, humor and positivity."

As these guest appearances are such an integral part of the show, the two confirmed cameos in the third season of Call Me Kat are Ken Jennings, Bialik's co-host from Jeopardy! and Kevin Sussman from Big Bang Theory.

Read on for more details about the actors.

Meet Ken Jennings & Kevin Sussman - The actors who have been confirmed to appear in Call Me Kat Season 3!

Ken Jennings (Season 3, episode 1)

The first episode of Call Me Kat S3 will feature Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik's co-host from the popular game show Jeopardy! According to the synopsis of the first episode, Kat will meet Jennings on her flight back home. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Kat is seated next to "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings on her flight home; Kat discovers some significant changes have been made to the cafe by Randi and Phil; Max has returned home from his time in Nashville."

Ken Jennings is an American game show contestant turned host and author. He is considered one of the greatest game show contestants of all time, having won money at five different game shows. He won $4,522,700 on Jeopardy! alone. Following that, he pursued a career in hosting.

Kevin Sussman (Season 3, episode 4)

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will be ecstatic about this special appearance. Bialik will reunite with her co-star from the fabled sitcom, where the two appeared together multiple times, in the fourth episode of the show's new season.

Kevin Sussman is an American comedian and actor who rose to prominence with Ugly Betty. He followed it up with Big Bang Theory, which earned him global recognition. Sussman was born on Staten Island and attended Manhattan's American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Little Black Book, The Wedding Album, Funny Money, Better Call Saul, Weeds and The Good Guys are among his other works.

Other confirmed appearances in Call Me Kat Season 3

The sitcom will feature the usual cast of Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan, and Swoosie Kurt.

The only other confirmed guest star is Parker Young, who will play Brian Anderson, a man Kat falls in love with while on her mission to have a child.

The first episode of Call Me Kat S3 will air on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on Fox.

