"Camila brought the heat": So You Think You Can Dance fans glad Camila is through to the choreography round 

After two weeks of successful auditions, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance returned on Wednesday night for episode 3. The auditions continued for a third week, and the contestants' on-stage talent was outstanding. In between the grooves and motions, one contestant that stood out to the viewers was Camila Schwarz. She not only put her best foot forward, but also brought her A+ game.

Camila, a 19-year-old from Florida, returns to the SYTYCD stage after appearing previously on the So You Think You Can Dance Next Generation. Though she was disappointed when she had to leave the competition the first time, she is back now to prove to the judges that she is worthy of the title.

Camila performed a fiery Latin number for her audition. The judges were very impressed with her moves. Camila said that she was proud of her Venezuelan heritage, which was very evident during her performance.

One viewer, after witnessing the beautiful dance onscreen exclaimed,

The So You Think You Can Dance contestant also said that she had been dancing since she was three years old. After her elimination from the show during the first time, she went back to the studio and trained as hard as she could to prove she has what it takes to win.

The judges were impressed with her performance. Camila got a yes from all three judges, Twitch, JoJo and Matthew guaranteeing her a spot in the So You Think You Can Dance studio.

Fans who watched the 19-year-old perform took to social media and shared that they were glad she got through.

Fans applaud Camila for her performance on So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed Camila brought the sizzle, energy and power. Some also cheered the contestant for making it past the auditions and to the choreography round.

Mzremz @Mzrems



#SYTYCD Wowww Camila with the energyyyy & Power.... Wowww Camila with the energyyyy & Power.... #SYTYCD

Leah 🖤🎬 #RenewZoeysPlaylist @leahtvtalk Camila's audition was great! And it's so cool to see someone who auditioned for Next Gen as a kid come back!! #SYTYCD Camila's audition was great! And it's so cool to see someone who auditioned for Next Gen as a kid come back!! #SYTYCD

мelanie @lacedwithlies I already think I’m gonna love this Camila girl #SYTYCD she’s so cute too. I already think I’m gonna love this Camila girl #SYTYCD she’s so cute too.

Here's more details on the other contestants who auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance

Apart from Camila, there were other contestants who impressed the judges with their performance. They were, 18-year-old Thiago Pacheco, 20-year-old Essence Wilmington, Armando “Decoy” Munoz, 18-year-old Ralyn Johnson, Virginia Crouse, Mia Mellican, 18-year-old Flora Dickens and 20-year-old Waverly Fredericks.

This week, there was only one contestant who auditioned but did not get a chance to move forward. Malia Baker, 25, was raised in a funny family and she enjoys comedy and that's exactly what she brought to the stage.

Though she was entertaining to watch,the judges concluded she wasn't up to par with the other contestants. Unfortunately, she received three no's and did not advance to the next round.

The multi-Emmy award winning dance competition series features contestants from different walks of life. Contestants who appear on So You Think You Can Dance will have to showcase their best moves in order to impress judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison.

If they get two or more yes's from the judges, they will get the chance to move on to the So You Think You Can Dance studio. Here, they will get to train under some of the most renowned choreographers and battle it out for a chance at the title.

So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

