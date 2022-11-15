Camp Bestival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

UK’s Camp Bestival, slated to take place in Dorset and Shropshire next year, has recently announced its lineup.

While the Dorset iteration of the festival will take place from July 27-30 next year, the Shropshire iteration will be held from August 17-20, 2023. This is the 15th iteration of Dorset’s Camp Bestival and the second one for Shropshire.

The Dorset iteration of the festival will take place at Lulworth Castle, with animals and nature as its theme. It will feature headliners Jamaican legend Grace Jones, English R&B artist Craig David, and English pop-rock band The Kooks.

The Dorset festival’s organizers, including festival curators Josie & Rob da Bank in a statement said:

“Who says November is dull and boring!? Just look at what we’ve got for you happy campers - something for everyone from young to old and it’s all happening at our 15th birthday party.”

More details of Camp Bestival Dorset 2023 performers and tickets

Apart from the headliners, the lineup at Camp Bestival features artists Sam Ryder and Ella Henderson. The all-age event will also feature entertainment from Dick & Dom, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Junior Jungle, and Mr. Tumble. The festival will also host acts from Sophie-Ellis-Bextor, Mel C, East 17, Confidence Man and DJ Jo Whiley.

There are a number of ticket options available via Camp Bestival’s official website. The 48-hour Barclaycard presale will begin at 9.00 am from November 15, at 8:59 am PT.

A limited edition Magical Nights family weekend camping ticket with a Christmas gift experience is available for £599. Other passes excluding the booking fee are available via the festival’s website.

Adult Weekend - £190

Age 13 to 17 Weekend - £140

Age 10 to 12 Weekend - £115

Age 5 to 9 Weekend - £95

Age 2 to 4 Weekend - £75

Babes In Arms (1 & Under) - FREE (but ticket required)

Also available via the festival’s website are camping and backstage passes.

Camp Bestival 2023 Shropshire dates, tickets and lineup

The Shropshire iteration of the Camp Bestival will take place from August 17 to 20, 2023 at Weston Park, Shropshire. This iteration of the festival will feature headliners Primal Scream and Rudimental, with performances from The Human League, Confidence Man, East 17, Melanie C, Napalm Death and Pop Will Eat Itself, among others.

Announcing the 2023 line-up for the Shropshire festival, curators Josie and Rob da Bank said:

"Well, we only went and started a new festival, didn't we? We couldn't have been happier with the site, the weather, the crowd, and the vibes.”

They further added:

"Oh yeah and paddle-boarding round a beautiful lake with our kids. A dream! So, we're back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new camp fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop-ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage."

Tickets for the Shropshire event are available via Ticketmaster. Various ticket options, including magical nights, family weekend, and weekend camping tickets will be available starting November 15 at 9:00 am PT.

The Shropshire festival will also feature events including a circus show by Cirque Bijou and wellness activities at the venue, including yoga, meditation and wild swimming. Attendees will also be able to make their own costumes and visit the site’s Dressing-Up tent to prepare for the parade.

