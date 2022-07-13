Campfire Christmas full cast list: Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama Campfire Christmas will premiere on the network on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The movie revolves around a young woman who reunites with her friends for a memorable Christmas in July celebration. The reunion turns out to be full of life-changing events.

The official synopsis of the film, according to Hallmark channel, reads:

''Before Peyton’s parents sell their summer camp, she and her friends reunite for one last Christmas in July celebration, a longtime tradition.''

The film stars Tori Anderson and Corbin Bleu in the lead roles, along with several others as part of the supporting cast. Read on to find out more details about the film's cast ahead of its premiere on Hallmark on Saturday.

Hallmark's Campfire Christmas: Tori Anderson and others feature in romantic drama

1) Tori Anderson as Peyton

Tori Anderson plays the lead role of Peyton in the film. Anderson is best known for her work on television in shows like The CW's No Tomorrow, The Other Kingdom, Blindspot, Open Heart, and many more. She also plays a major role in CBS' popular series, NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

Anderson's TV film credits include Killing Daddy, Return to Christmas Creek, and many more.

2) Corbin Bleu as Thomas

Corbin Bleu essays the role of Thomas in Campfire Christmas. Blue is best known for his performances in the iconic High School Musical franchise, where he portrayed the character of Chad Danforth.

He has also appeared in several other films and shows, including The Little Engine That Could, Sugar, The Beautiful Life: TBL, and many more. Bleu is also a noted singer, who's known for hit songs like Push It to The Limit and Deal With It.

3) Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Beckett

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman portrays the character of Beckett in the film. Bowyer-Chapman has been a part of quite a few memorable shows and films like Unreal, Shock to the System, The Skinny, and many more. He also appeared as one of the judges on Canada's Drag Race Season 1.

4) Caitlin Stryker as Janice

Caitlin Stryker stars as Janice in Campfire Christmas. Stryker began her career as a ballet dancer and gradually moved to film and television acting. She has starred in TV movies like Warming Up to You, A Valentine's Match, Time For You to Come Home for Christmas, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Matt Hamilton as Dave

Alec Santos as Chris

Iris Quinn as Lily

Fred Henderson as Frank

Enid-Raye Adams Mona

Sandra Shapiro as Kelly

Karis Cameron as Peyton at 16

Jude Wilson as Thomas at 16

Zia Newton as Beckett at 16

Aleksandra Cross as Janice at 16

Quinten James as Dave at 16

Beau Daniels as Chef Al

Tasha Simms as Ellen.

Campfire Christmas is directed by David I. Strasser, and its screenplay is written by Anna White. Strasses is best known for his work on Just for the Summer, The Dating List, A Glenbrooke Christmas, and many more.

Don't miss Campfire Christmas on Hallmark on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

