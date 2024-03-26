Can Deadpool ever die? Everything to know about how Wade Wilson's immortality

Yes, there is a way to end Deadpool’s life, the immortal character of the Marvel movie and comic is not as immortal as he seems to be.

Putting a mutation-dampening collar around his neck is one way to end his life. It will stop him from being able to regenerate and let the cancer cells spread, weakening his body. If he sustained a fatal wound while wearing the collar, he would fall instantly. But as the illness spreads throughout his body, he would eventually pass away even if he was unharmed.

Another way would be to crush his head completely, as his brain is what allows him to be immortal.

The character's ability to heal from lethal wounds, including gunshot wounds, beheadings, and even severed limbs, is primarily what gives him his superpower. This uncontrollably strong healing factor was inherited from Wolverine, another mutant in the Marvel universe. He can heal nearly any damage because he shares Wolverine's healing factor, which may even be stronger.

The mutant was created to prevent Wade Wilson's cancer from killing him. However, it has also come to light that, even if his cancer were to be cured, the healing factor would keep producing new replacement cells more quickly than his body could use them, which would ultimately result in his death.

Has Deadpool ever died in the comics or lost immortality?

Expand Tweet

No, Wade Wilson has never died in the Marvel comics. The most recently published comic on Deadpool, in 2020, gave an insight into the future scenario of Marvel Universe, which depicted that, even though other Marvel superheroes died, Wade Wilson kept living.

It is safe enough to assume that Death is in love with Wade Wilson and will do anything in its power to keep him living. Thanos, in a way, had cursed Deadpool, for he to never attain death, which in a way explains the reason for his immortality in the comics.

But in some versions of the comic, the character is presumably killed.

Why is Deadpool impossible to kill?

Expand Tweet

Wade Wilson, a cancer sufferer, consented to take part in the Weapon X program, in an attempt to treat his illness. The same program gave Wolverine his healing abilities as well. However, this technique enhanced his ability to recuperate from any type of physical injury, rather than curing his cancer cells.

Deadpool's foes are frequently irritated by him since they find it difficult to get rid of Wade Wilson, even if he is ripped to bits. Even if he is impervious to physical harm, the program still has negative repercussions. Specifically, it accelerated the growth of cancer-causing cells in his body, leaving his body completely covered in scars.

This makes him almost impervious to telepathic and psychic abilities because the damaged or changed brain cells quickly return to their normal state.

How can Deadpool be killed (speculation)?

Expand Tweet

There are some speculations that Marvel Universe fans have come up with, in which Wade Wilson can be killed:

Thanos Can Kill Wade Wilson: Thanos almost eliminated half of the superheroes of Marvel with just a snap of his finger. Considering his raw powers, it will not be very difficult for Thanos to take down Wade Wilson and put the almost immortal character to sleep.

In the comics, Thanos has killed Deadpool a couple of times, only to bring him back to life. Thanos loves Death and Death loves Thanos. The three entangle themselves in a love triangle, and Thanos curses Deadpool for his immortality to keep him away from his romantic interest. If Thanos uplifts his curse, the character can eventually get rid of his eternal life.

Other ways could include completely disintegrating the hero, not leaving a single cell to regenerate itself, using carbonation to neutralize his healing power, curing his cancer, and many more.