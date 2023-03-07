"Can we just get them without the reimagined look?" Internet dismisses the distressed look on Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" sneakers 

Nike's premium offshoot Jordan Brand recently unveiled its all-new Air Jordan 4 variant. The newly introduced colorway appears to be a revamped version of the classic Bred color scheme, and therefore it is dubbed “Bred Reimagined.”

Contrary to the company's expectations, sneakerheads didn't seem to find the modified version of the classic rendition to be alluring. Numerous online users expressed their displeasure with the silhouette's revised color scheme. One wrote:

"Can we just get them without the reimagined look??"

An internet user dismissed the latest iteration and requested for OG variants (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined," which will be revised, is anticipated to be released in March 2024, following the Retro trend. The shoes will be sold through Nike's official online store, SNKRS, and a few other stores. They will be offered with a retail price tag of $210 each.

Fans are unimpressed by the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” colorway

Sneakerheads were displeased with the colors and overall look of the new release. While several people noted that the white base would have been more striking than the existing black one, others thought the dusty, worn-out appearance of the shoes was unflattering.

Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction on the latest colorway (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Many of them referred to the brand's design team as lazy since they believed the company did not want to put any effort into creating fresh ideas. Other humorous remarks claimed that since the sneakers will ultimately age and become worn out, Jordan Brand shouldn't be selling them with this look.

About Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” shoes

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 4 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Michael Jordan and Nike teamed up in 1984, the worlds of basketball and sneakers changed forever. In 1985, they unveiled their first iconic design, the Air Jordan 1. The release caused a lot of controversy as a result of its disregard for the uniform rules laid down by the NBA at the time.

Michael Jordan was fined after each game for breaking the rules when he regularly showed up on the basketball floor wearing the forbidden black-and-red sneakers. Nike capitalized on this, paying Jordan's fines and marketing the shoe by adding a forbidden allure to it. The style was soon recognized as the "Bred" colorway, earning the moniker "Banned" from fans.

Around that time, Michael Jordan's career began to soar, and he created history by creating his own brand. The official swoosh label strengthened MJ's connections to the basketball and shoe communities.

With a remodeled Air Jordan 4 footwear, the "Banned/Bred" hue is scheduled to make a reappearance in 2024. The original pair is described on the website for the Jordan brand as follows:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Seeing that the "Bred" colorway, which consists of black and white, is a classic, one may anticipate that the AJ4 "Bred Reimagined" will be equally popular. Its color scheme is a tribute and throwback to the original 1989-era sneakers that Michael Jordan wore.

The sneakers come in a classic color combination of black, cement gray, summit white, and fire red. According to reports, the heels of the sneakers will sport the iconic and vintage "Nike Air" insignia.

There haven't yet been any official pictures of the shoe yet, but one can assume that it will resemble the original sneaker style.

Keep an eye out for the potential release of these Air Jordan 4 shoes if you’re interested in copping them. Sign up to the shoe label’s official website or get its SNKRS App for quick updates on the launch.

