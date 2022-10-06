"Can't believe we're losing him": Chicago PD fans bid adieu to Jay Halstead

Chicago PD has bid adieu to the show's most beloved character Jay Halstead on Wednesday's episode. Halstead's exit has been among the show's biggest talking points for quite some time now as actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his departure from the show back in August 2022.

Fans on Twitter have been emotional since Halstead left the show. One user mentioned:

''Can't believe we're losing him today :(''

Without further ado, keep reading to find out what other fans have to say.

Twitter gets emotional as Jay Halstead leaves Chicago PD

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Jay Halstead leaving Chicago PD. Many mentioned that they would miss him and that the show wouldn't be the same without the actor. Others said that Halstead will always remain their favorite detective of all time. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞 𝖗𝖆𝖊 🫶🏽 @ptvrachael I just wanna say thank you @jesseleesoffer for portraying Det. Jay Halstead the way you did, no one could have portrayed him the way you did. I am so proud of how you’ve grown on the show and I will truly miss you so damn much. You became my comfort character, my favorite person- I just wanna say thank you @jesseleesoffer for portraying Det. Jay Halstead the way you did, no one could have portrayed him the way you did. I am so proud of how you’ve grown on the show and I will truly miss you so damn much. You became my comfort character, my favorite person- https://t.co/uhzTzIbAW2

TK 💜 #jayhalsteadforever @FabulousJay27

Jay Halstead .. his the heart and soul of the show .. his a legend it will never be the same without him

🥲

#weloveyoujesse #bringbackjesseleesoffer #bringbackjayhalstead #jesseappreciationweek #werejessegoeswego #jayhalstead I can’t accept chicago PD withoutJay Halstead .. his the heart and soul of the show .. his a legend it will never be the same without him I can’t accept chicago PD without Jay Halstead .. his the heart and soul of the show .. his a legend it will never be the same without him 🥲💔😞 #weloveyoujesse #bringbackjesseleesoffer #bringbackjayhalstead #jesseappreciationweek #werejessegoeswego #jayhalstead https://t.co/kv4jL7CtUf

Sara 🐍☀️ @ssp7870 #ChicagoPD #JayHalstead Just said goodbye to one of my fav and comfort characters… I am gonna miss you Jay Halstead @jesseleesoffer Just said goodbye to one of my fav and comfort characters… I am gonna miss you Jay Halstead @jesseleesoffer #ChicagoPD #JayHalstead https://t.co/ixXgmsjJpq

multixhailey @cutteonechicago @jesseleesoffer #ChicagoPD #JayHalstead thank you Jesse,i appreciate you for the great work, for giving Jay Halstead so much effort, we will really miss you🫂 thank you Jesse,i appreciate you for the great work, for giving Jay Halstead so much effort, we will really miss you🫂💘 @jesseleesoffer #ChicagoPD #JayHalstead

Author_MeganDawn🏳️‍🌈✊🏿🎭 @Mystikceleste What an intense final ride with #JayHalstead @jesseleesoffer I know you won’t see this, but I just have to thank you for an Epic 10 years. #ChicagoPD won’t be the same. Thank you for being such an inspiration. You are loved and will be missed What an intense final ride with #JayHalstead @jesseleesoffer I know you won’t see this, but I just have to thank you for an Epic 10 years. #ChicagoPD won’t be the same. Thank you for being such an inspiration. You are loved and will be missed 💜💜 https://t.co/xEcmCqiR3V

A|♐️ @fangirl1996_

Good luck for all Jesse!

#jayhalstead #chicagopd #onechicago i will always miss you.. you will always be my fav detective, and my fav character of chicago pd! for me is so hard to saying you goodbye! I love you more than everyone and everything!Good luck for all Jesse! i will always miss you.. you will always be my fav detective, and my fav character of chicago pd! for me is so hard to saying you goodbye! I love you more than everyone and everything!Good luck for all Jesse!💙🍀🌟#jayhalstead #chicagopd #onechicago https://t.co/3q3nPNRyE6

Wednesday's episode of Chicago PD sees Jay Halstead making his final appearance on the show. It begins on a tense note, as Hailey panics when she finds out Halstead did not return home the night before. Later in the episode, Halstead ends up stabbing a suspect in a violent scuffle, following which Voight and Hailey arrive at the scene.

The next day, Halstead puts down his papers and tells his partner that he's decided to take up a job with the Army and is planning to move to Bolivia. He then shares an emotional moment with Hailey. Later, at the airport, Voight bids goodbye to his beloved mentee as Halstead leaves.

Jay Halstead's exit from the show has been building up for more than a month now, as actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced his departure from the show earlier in August. Ever since the announcement was made, fans on social media have been speculating on how the show would write Halstead off. As of now, there's no confirmation as to whether Halstead will make a return to the show at some point, but it's a possibility that can't be dismissed.

More details about Chicago PD plot and cast

Chicago PD revolves several Chicago police officers who tackle a wide range of complicated cases as they look to protect their city from criminals. As per NBC, the official synopsis of the show reads:

''[Chicago PD] is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.''

The description further reads:

''At the center of Chicago P.D. is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined yet complicated.''

The show stars many talented actors in prominent roles, including Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead, and Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton Halstead, among many others.

The series has received positive reviews from critics, with many praising the show's gripping plotline, entertainment value, and performances by the cast. The series enjoys a strong following among fans of the Chicago franchise.

You can watch Chicago PD season 10 on NBC.

