"Can't take rejection": Bryce Hall x Corinna Kopf drama explained as duo exchange jibes on Twitter 

Popular Facebook gaming streamer Corinna Kopf and TikToker Bryce Hall have indulged in the most unexpected internet feud, and it all began with a mullet haircut.
Former Sway House group head Bryce Hall received a new mullet hairdo on October 21 by YouTube’s resident stylist Jeff Wittek. The latter has risen to internet popularity with his “Jeff’s Barbershop” series.
As the 22-year-old took to social media to showcase his mullet, Corinna Kopf tweeted on October 25:
Though it seems like the tweet was directed towards Hall, Kopf confirmed it was not and a surprising feud began.
Corinna Kopf and Bryce Hall's Twitter feud explained
As Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf took to Twitter to clarify her statement regarding mullets, she also dissed the TikTok star on a livestream the same day. In the aforementioned stream, Kopf stated:
“F**king, Bryce Hall quote tweeted me and I don’t want to be mean, but I also wanted to reply and be like, ‘No. Just no.’”
She continued:
“Like, no offense, but you are not the mullet that made me tweet, ‘Mullets are hot.'”
It seems like the Maryland-native TikToker was not pleased with Kopf's overtly public rejection. He headed back to Twitter the next day, writing:
In a follow-up tweet, Bryce Hall directly mentioned the streamer and wrote:
Before followers of the two could make assumptions on the Las Vegas rendezvous, Hall clarified his Twitter statement on TikTok. In a comment, he stated that Kopf had made advances at him when he was underage in Las Vegas.
To defend herself, the 25-year-old content creator hit back at Hall’s “outlandish” claims. She tweeted:
The Twitter feud unsurprisingly continued with Hall jabbing back at Corinna Kopf. He took to the platform claiming that he had just turned 18 during their encounter in Las Vegas. He attached a timestamped photo along with his tweet.
Followers of the two laid back as they watched the online drama unfold. Some reactions to their Twitter feud included:
At the time of writing this article, Corinna Kopf had not responded to Bryce Hall’s latest tweet. Followers are still waiting for a response from the streamer.