"Can't take rejection": Bryce Hall x Corinna Kopf drama explained as duo exchange jibes on Twitter 

Popular Facebook gaming streamer Corinna Kopf and TikToker Bryce Hall have indulged in the most unexpected internet feud, and it all began with a mullet haircut.

Former Sway House group head Bryce Hall received a new mullet hairdo on October 21 by YouTube’s resident stylist Jeff Wittek. The latter has risen to internet popularity with his “Jeff’s Barbershop” series.

As the 22-year-old took to social media to showcase his mullet, Corinna Kopf tweeted on October 25:

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf okay but why are mullets so hot all of a sudden okay but why are mullets so hot all of a sudden

Though it seems like the tweet was directed towards Hall, Kopf confirmed it was not and a surprising feud began.

Corinna Kopf and Bryce Hall's Twitter feud explained

As Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf took to Twitter to clarify her statement regarding mullets, she also dissed the TikTok star on a livestream the same day. In the aforementioned stream, Kopf stated:

“F**king, Bryce Hall quote tweeted me and I don’t want to be mean, but I also wanted to reply and be like, ‘No. Just no.’”

She continued:

“Like, no offense, but you are not the mullet that made me tweet, ‘Mullets are hot.'”

It seems like the Maryland-native TikToker was not pleased with Kopf's overtly public rejection. He headed back to Twitter the next day, writing:

Bryce Hall @BryceHall daily reminder to the stuck up insta girls: facetune doesn’t work irl daily reminder to the stuck up insta girls: facetune doesn’t work irl

In a follow-up tweet, Bryce Hall directly mentioned the streamer and wrote:

Bryce Hall @BryceHall btw @CorinnaKopf my tweet at u was a joke buddy.. u didn’t need to go air me out on ur twitch stream lol.. just remember, what happens in vegas stays in vegas 😙 btw @CorinnaKopf my tweet at u was a joke buddy.. u didn’t need to go air me out on ur twitch stream lol.. just remember, what happens in vegas stays in vegas 😙

Before followers of the two could make assumptions on the Las Vegas rendezvous, Hall clarified his Twitter statement on TikTok. In a comment, he stated that Kopf had made advances at him when he was underage in Las Vegas.

Bryce Hall reveals that Corinna Kopf made a move on him when he was a minor (Image via Instagram/ defnoodles)

To defend herself, the 25-year-old content creator hit back at Hall’s “outlandish” claims. She tweeted:

pouty girl @CorinnaKopf Bryce Hall @BryceHall btw @CorinnaKopf my tweet at u was a joke buddy.. u didn’t need to go air me out on ur twitch stream lol.. just remember, what happens in vegas stays in vegas 😙 btw @CorinnaKopf my tweet at u was a joke buddy.. u didn’t need to go air me out on ur twitch stream lol.. just remember, what happens in vegas stays in vegas 😙 oh bryce here’s the attention you so desperately desire, before making outlandish accusations on tiktok about visiting u while under 18 u should’ve remembered the photos & videos taken are time stamped… did i really bruise your ego when i decided not to sleep with you? twitter.com/brycehall/stat… oh bryce here’s the attention you so desperately desire, before making outlandish accusations on tiktok about visiting u while under 18 u should’ve remembered the photos & videos taken are time stamped… did i really bruise your ego when i decided not to sleep with you? twitter.com/brycehall/stat…

The Twitter feud unsurprisingly continued with Hall jabbing back at Corinna Kopf. He took to the platform claiming that he had just turned 18 during their encounter in Las Vegas. He attached a timestamped photo along with his tweet.

Bryce Hall @BryceHall pouty girl @CorinnaKopf oh bryce here’s the attention you so desperately desire, before making outlandish accusations on tiktok about visiting u while under 18 u should’ve remembered the photos & videos taken are time stamped… did i really bruise your ego when i decided not to sleep with you? twitter.com/brycehall/stat… oh bryce here’s the attention you so desperately desire, before making outlandish accusations on tiktok about visiting u while under 18 u should’ve remembered the photos & videos taken are time stamped… did i really bruise your ego when i decided not to sleep with you? twitter.com/brycehall/stat… oh shit that was my bad, just turned 18 ** but still, what happens in vegas stays in vegas karinna (; twitter.com/corinnakopf/st… oh shit that was my bad, just turned 18 ** but still, what happens in vegas stays in vegas karinna (; twitter.com/corinnakopf/st… https://t.co/DkAjh6GBQ0

Followers of the two laid back as they watched the online drama unfold. Some reactions to their Twitter feud included:

MikeracexfyYT @mikerace457 @BryceHall Bryce at 18 years old cuddling with 21 year old corinna in bed at a vegas hotel sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh😂 @BryceHall Bryce at 18 years old cuddling with 21 year old corinna in bed at a vegas hotel sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh😂

Cristal 🦋 @themfcristal i love the fight between Corinna and Bryce Hall omg ahaha i love the fight between Corinna and Bryce Hall omg ahaha

Assault Dummy @shriyankFN @BryceHall @CorinnaKopf She can do what she wants. U can’t win a boxing match against a 30 year old dad and u think u can tell her what to do? @BryceHall @CorinnaKopf She can do what she wants. U can’t win a boxing match against a 30 year old dad and u think u can tell her what to do?

Brian @Brian__Ro Bryce hall got shit on by Corinna 😭 He so butt hurt 💀 Bryce hall got shit on by Corinna 😭 He so butt hurt 💀

At the time of writing this article, Corinna Kopf had not responded to Bryce Hall’s latest tweet. Followers are still waiting for a response from the streamer.

