Canada Goose X Rokh X Matt McCormick: More details explored 

Canada Goose brings out a new capsule collection for the winter season in collaboration with British brand Rokh and American artist Matt McCormick. In Paris Fashion Week, the first glimpse of the 8-piece collection was displayed, and it is slated to launch in September.

A combined collection with comfortable coats and knitwear, this collection comprises 8 pieces. The capsule embraces mostly the black and tan hues for the coats whereas the knitwear is dyed in the azure and red shades. The paintings of Matt McCormick added aesthetics to the collection.

Canada Goose, a Canada-based adventurous sportswear brand started its journey around six decades ago and its Parkas drew the attention of the world in the '70s, marking one of the best-selling products from the brand.

On the other hand, ROKH is a luxury fashion brand for women founded by Rok Hwang. This South Korean-based designer has studied the fashion industry in Central Saint Martins and worked with Celine. In 2019, he debuted as a designer in Paris Fashion Week and established his own label in London.

Canada Goose winter collection infuses the luxury DNA of ROKH with Matt's extraordinary landscape

Canada Goose launched its winter capsule collection in the Paris Fashion Week 2023 in March, where they displayed 8 pieces of clothes designed especially for winter. The collection comprises trench coats, Puffer jackets, Hoodies, brimmed hats, woolen balaclavas, scarves, etc.

Infused with the quintessential material of Canada Goose, the Parkas and the trench coats come in two shades- black and tan where the knitwear got the replica of Matt's famous rodeo print in the azure and red combination. This collection will enrich the winter wardrobe which has the capacity to make the human body warm at -15 degrees Celsius.

Canada Goose x Matt McCormick x ROKH collection ( Image via ROKH)

The outwear collection from the knitwear section uses woolen material and implements Matt's Monument Valley Horizon line painting. A balaclava, scarves, and a sweater come under the knitwear section. Also, a wide-brim venture hat finishes off the collection.

More details on the Canada Goose x Matt McCormick x ROKH collection

Canada Goose started its journey around six decades ago when Sam Tick, an enthusiastic entrepreneur started his business as Metro Sportswear in 1957.

In the beginning, the brand focused only on raincoats, snowmobiles, and woolen vests whereas with the passing of time, they included the Parka which is one of the best-selling products under this brand.

Laurie Skreslet, the first Canadian who claimed Mt. Everest wore this Toronto-based company's parka and since then the brand has been recognized all over the world. This Canadian company launched that parka under the name of Skreslet Parka.

Another collaborator of this capsule collection, is ROKH, a sustainable luxury fashion brand established by Rok Hwang. The designer believes in elegant fashion as his collection gets the touches of the retro vibe but his penchant for making fresh clothes makes his collection unique. His bespoke craftsmanship and the contrasting features in the male and female sections get special recognition.

Matt McCormick is an American-based artist who evokes nostalgic Western American artwork through his paintings, and his charcoal infusing in the artwork bears his signature style. The Rodeo, or the Unstable Escalation became famous for its unique message through the artwork.

Canada Goose has garnered all the unique creativity of the ROKH and Matt McCormick in this collection which is about to launch on September 7 on the website.