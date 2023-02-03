The Chase season 3 episode 14, titled I Know a Guy, Who Knows a Guy, Who Plays a Bagpipe, aired on ABC this Thursday, February 2, at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, drama teacher Shane, substitute teacher John, and tour guide Jenny answered host Sara Haines' questions to earn more money against the chaser Victoria "The Queen" Groce.

Shane and Jenny earned $60,000 and $10,000 respectively in the individual round but could not stand against the chaser, losing their position in the game and the money.

This left John alone in the game, ready to defend his earnings of $60,000 for the final chase. Many other chasers sitting in the back room thought that John's game was over, as he would need 18 to 19 correct answers and at least four pushbacks to win against Victoria, who had never been beaten in the history of the game.

However, with one lead in the game, John answered 14 questions on his own within two minutes. The questions included topics such as the Roman Gods of Agriculture, Spotify, and COVID.

Victoria was not surprised with John's good performance and was now ready to give him a "checkmate." However, she failed to answer multiple questions and John, on the other hand, was spot on with his answers. As a result, Victoria fell behind.

Ultimately, Victoria lost the round with only three questions left in the game. Jon was happy with his win as he wanted to buy a Vegas Craps Table for his home.

The Chase fans were shocked by John's victory and congratulated him.

The Chase fans in awe of John's performance

John himself could not even believe that he had beaten Victoria and asked if this was real. The chaser told John to enjoy the money and congratulated him on the win.

The Chase fans were left in awe of his game and congratulated him for winning $60,000 as a substitute teacher.

What happened on The Chase episode 14?

This week on The Chase, the three contestants were asked to first compete in a battle round against the chaser to earn some base money. John was the first to go against Victoria and earned $60,000 after answering six questions correctly in one minute, which were about electric guitar, subtitles, and Cornell.

He then went up against Victoria and answered multiple questions correctly, one of which even the chaser could not answer. He won $60,000 in the round after guessing the birthplace of captain Kirk. Victoria did not know that root stamping was involved in cosmetology and not vetiver.

Tour Guide Jenny could not answer many questions in the individual round, winning only $10,000 for her one correct answer. Chaser Victoria said that it was not her best performance and offered her $100,000, just to move one step closer to her on the board.

Jenny took the offer and answered two questions correctly, about Touchdown Jesus movie star Zoë Kravitz. She did not know about Titanic's sister boat or tenor flute, which made her lose $100,000 and got her eliminated from the game. Shane earned $60,000 in his first round after quickly answering the questions.

He refused the high offer of $260,000 and was comfortable with what he'd earned. However, after failing to answer questions about Nancy Reagan, NASA website, and the German flag, Shane was also evicted from the game.

ABC airs fresh episodes of The Chase every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

